This Note 8 Feature Will Make You Want to Skip S8

Samsung's long-awaited Galaxy Note 8 is now just a week away from its unveiling, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning.

Image: Evan Blass

The folks over at Samsung-tracking site SamMobile have posted a report on Wednesday (Aug. 16), claiming some big changes are coming to the Galaxy Note 8. And those changes are features you won't find in its predecessors, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

First up, SamMobile, citing sources, said that Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Note 8 with its Experience software version 8.5 instead of the version 8.1 currently running on the Galaxy S8. Although details are a bit slim on the update right now, SamMobile's sources say it should offer a host of improvements, including better performance and a smoother frame rate for better responsiveness to user inputs.

Additionally, SamMobile says that the Experience 8.5 running on the Galaxy Note 8 will come with improvements to the way iris and face recognition are handled. The sources say that when you use one of the security-validation features, it should prove faster than the current pace on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

But what if you own one of Samsung's Galaxy S8s? According to the source, Samsung is planning to make the updated software available to those devices, but it could take two or more months for it to make its way to the Galaxy S8 line.

But that's not all.

Serial leaker Evan Blass has published what he says is a legitimate rendering of a new color for the Galaxy Note 8: Deep Sea Blue. The color, which has been tipped before, has never found its way to Samsung handsets.

Samsung has previously used its Galaxy Note devices as a training ground for new colors. Those that prove popular are typically offered in the next year's Galaxy S flagship.

Of course, Samsung isn't saying what it might have planned for this year's Galaxy Note 8. The company will, however unveil all those details at its press event in New York City on Aug. 23.

And as you might expect, Tom's Guide will be there to cover every last detail. Check back in a week's time to see what Samsung announces.