FightCamp Workouts Pack a Serious Punch

LAS VEGAS — I've seen my colleague Caitlin McGarry do many things, such as file a story on deadline, pose an insightful follow-up question. And now, to that list I can add "pummel a punching bag into submission on the CES show floor."

Caitlin was testing out FightCamp, a workout regimen that includes boxing equipment, sensors and streaming instructions to help you get into shape. Because my workouts tend to be less Rocky Balboa and more Rocky Horror Picture Show, I was content to set back and let Caitlin do all the heavy punching while I took notes.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

At $995, the FightCamp package sports a price tag as formidable as Mike Tyson in his prime, though you do get a lot of equipment for the money. You get the FightCamp Gym, which includes one pair of punch trackers, a freestanding bag, a heavy workout mat, a pair of boxing gloves and some quick wraps that go around your hands.

The punch trackers tuck inside the quick wraps and measure your activity on the FightCamp app: how many times you land a punch, how hard you hit the bag and so forth. Those stats figure into workout activities offered through a companion app. In our demo, Caitlin had to throw 200 punches within a set time limit. That she met the goal with time to spare is just another reminder for me to never cross her.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In addition to the workout equipment, you also get access to unlimited on-demand workout programs through a $39-per-month FightCamp subscription. (The subscription is mandatory when you buy a FightCamp Gym, although you are able to pause or cancel your membership at any time.) Workout programs address all different skill levels so, presumably, a beginner could start slow and work their way up through the ranks.

It seems like a lot of fun, and the people going a few rounds with FightCamp on the CES show floor certainly seemed to be enjoying a nice endorphin rush from their workouts. But the high initial cost and ongoing subscription seems to place FightCamp primarily in the sights of people who are serious about incorporating boxing into their everyday routines. For people who like to stay in shape by throwing a few jabs, though, FightCamp could be the trainer they've always been looking for.