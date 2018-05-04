Google Assistant Can Book You Movie Tickets: Here's How

There's no reason to stand in line at a theater to buy movie tickets. With Google Assistant, you can not only search for movies and showtimes near you, but, following a partnership with Fandango, you can also purchase tickets using Google's voice assistant. Here's how to do it.

1. Open the Google Assistant app on your smartphone.

2. You can search for movies based on the title, theaters near you, and more. For example, I asked "When is Solo playing," and Google Assistant returned showtimes at theaters near my location.

3. Press on a showtime. You will then be brought to Fandango's web portal.

4. Select the number of tickets you wish to purchase. You'll then be brought back to the main page. Scroll to the bottom.

5. Sign in to your Fandango account, create an account, or pay as a guest.

6. Enter your account information, or your email address to pay as a guest. Your tickets will be emailed to the address you enter.

7. Select your payment method, and complete the payment process.

8. Your tickets should appear in your email inbox. Enjoy the show!

For more Google Assistant-related tips, tricks, and how-tos, check out our complete guide to Google Assistant.