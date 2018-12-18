Our Favorite AirPod Alternatives Are Now $50 Off

The search is over. If you've been looking for the perfect wireless buds you can take to the gym, Amazon currently has the Jabra Elite Active 65t Sports Earbuds on sale for $139.99. That's $50 off and the best price we've seen for these excellent AirPod alternatives.







The Editor's Choice Jabra Elite are one of the most comfortable earbuds we've tested. Even better is the fact that they stay in place even during a blustery December run on the streets of New York.



Unlike Apple's AirPods, the 65t pack a ton of features including a built-in accelerometer, water-and-dust resistance (IP55 certified), EQ settings that can be tweaked via the free Jabra Sound+ app, and a 2-year warranty that protects them against any water or dust damage.



The buds don't just look good, they sound good too delivering punchy vocals, rich bass, and great overall balanced audio.



In terms of battery life, the earbuds last 5 hours on a single charge. The accompanying carrying case, which doubles as a charging case, adds an additional 10 hours.



Amazon's deal is valid through December 30.



