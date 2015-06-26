Best iPhone 6 Cases

Apple sold a record-breaking 74.5 million units of the iPhone 6 in the first quarter of 2015, and it’s easy to see why demand was so high. With a curvy new design and a larger 4.7-inch screen housing a blazing-fast A8 processor and iOS 8, the latest iPhone is a mouthwatering device. You're going to want to keep all that goodness safe for as long as possible while retaining your new phone's sleek, sexy 0.27-inch profile. Thankfully, the world's bumper makers are ready to offer your phone some cover-up.



Here are the best cases to protect your iPhone 6 while making the smartphone more useful.

Sewell Monk Magnet Wallet Case ($29.95)

The classy and vintage-looking Sewell Monk Magnet Wallet Case doubles as a billfold and iPhone 6 protection. The inner flap holds space for cash and up to four cards, with the front option sporting a clear ID window. The leather exterior looks great, but that doesn't mean you want to be holding a full wallet to your head when you're on a call, which is why the company uses magnets to hold your smartphone in place. That way, you can easily detach the phone when you need to.

PureGear Amazing Case ($34.99)

The PureGear Amazing is the mullet of iPhone cases: business in the front, party in the back. The colorful bumper packs an old-school maze game on its rear that lets you navigate a tiny ball to its goal. So even when your iPhone is out of juice, you can still entertain yourself. Available in blue/yellow, pink/yellow and black/green.

Case-Mate Naked Tough ($15.54)

You waited in line for the gold iPhone 6 — and you wanna show it off, dagnabbit! But you're not so silly as to leave your investment unprotected. That's why you pick up the Case-Mate Tough Naked case. This clear case comes with a protective bumper for impact resistance and shock dispersion. Metallic button covers add another level of polish to your smartphone.

Verus Damda Slide ($20.99)

I couldn’t keep my eyes and hands off the Verus Damda Slide when I saw it at the Super Mobility Show in Las Vegas. The shiny metallic paint on the plastic case adds a premium touch to the case, but did not add much bulk to the iPhone 6 mock at all. While the sliding mechanism on the units I saw was somewhat stiff, Verus told me it will get smoother over time. You can keep up to two cards in this cover, which has dual-layer shock absorption technology to protect your phone from falls. Available in dark silver, satin silver, dark red, champagne gold and yellow.

Vysk EP1 Privacy Charging Case ($139)

Hackers, the NSA and even your neighbor could be spying on your activity as you read this via your smartphone's cameras. With the Vysk EP1 Privacy Charging case, you could block them from remotely accessing your cameras, thanks to a shutter that covers them when not in use. For more protection, the companion Vysk privacy apps encrypt your photos, videos and text messages before sending them. The bumper also carries a 3,200-mAh battery to juice up your iPhone on the go. Available in black, blue, gold and red.

X-Doria Scene Plus ($24.09)

Give your iPhone a splash of color with X-Doria's eye-catching, semi-transparent Scene Plus series. It features 3D pattern accents created by a multi-layer printing process that makes the patterns appear to move as you shift position. A raised front bezel protects your iPhone 6's pretty face, and the rubber bumper offers light protection against bumps and scratches. Available in pink ombre, black bubbles, black stripes and gold digital dust.

PureGear HIP Sports Armband Case ($29.95)

Who wants to go for a run with a smartphone in their pocket? Nobody. For those who want to have their phone or music with them when exercising, the PureGear Hip Sports Armband is a convenient option. The adjustable (9-15-inch) arm holster straps your phone to your body, and is antibacterial and odor-free, according to the company. It also comes with a two-card slot or key holder. The case itself is removable and has a built-in kickstand for hands-free multimedia viewing.

Speck CandyShell Grip ($21.99)

Butter fingers will appreciate Speck's CandyShell Grip line of cases for the iPhone 6. Text, play games or take selfies with your iPhone 6 without worrying about your precious new phone slipping through your fingers, thanks to Speck's raised rubber ridges. A raised bezel on the front also protects the screen. The case also provides dual-layer protection to cushion your device from minor bumps and falls. Available in five colors — green, pink/blue, blue, white and black.

Incipio Stowaway ($18.99)

Incipio's Stowaway case lets you keep up to three cards or cash in the rear compartment, and the polycarbonate cover for that slot doubles as a kickstand. How nifty! And as all cases do, the Stowaway's dual-layer design and shock-absorbing core will keep your phone safe from drops. Your friends will also drool over the pleasant pastel design. Available in gray/teal, black/black, cyan/gray, pink/light pink and white/gray.

Volo Cases Slim Sanitized ($29.99)

For you or the hypochondriac in your life, the Volo case sounds like a great way to protect both phone and owner. The company claims the case material is made with "sanitized hygiene functionality" that's supposed to inhibit the spread of microbes, mold and mildew. The case itself -- available in seven colors such as black, blue, orange and green -- has rubber grips to prevent slipping. The bumper's corners are reinforced to absorb impact. We're not sure how effective the technology is, but the Sanitized Slim case could offer some comfort to germaphobes.

Trident Kraken A.M.S. Case ($25.08)

When people see your iPhone 6 wrapped up in the Kraken, they'll know you take your device (and life) very seriously. Not only does this bumper have both a hard polycarbonate shell and shock-absorbing layers built in to protect your phone from falls, it also packs dust filters and is weather-resistant. The Kraken also comes with a belt clip that acts as a kickstand for you to enjoy videos hands-free, and a lanyard loop so you can attach a wrist or neckband to keep your phone close. Best of all, eco-friendly iPhone owners will appreciate that this case is degradable, compostable and recyclable. Available in black, blue, gray, pink, red, green and white.

Mega Tiny Anti-Gravity Case ($49.95)

Its name suggests something out of this world, but the Mega Tiny Anti-Gravity case is really just a bumper with sticky pads on its back so you can stow your phone anywhere. The company uses the anti-gravity claim because it says this is the first nano-suction case that sticks to surfaces without being sticky. Goofy name aside, the Anti-Gravity case is very handy. Place it on your mirror so you can read the news while brushing your teeth, or stick it to a pillar to take a group photo -- like a selfie stick without the stick.

Tylt Energy Sliding Power Case ($79.95)

Squeezing a large 3,200-mAh battery into a sleek bumper, TYLT's Energi Sliding case can charge your iPhone 6 by about 150 percent at a shot. Based on our testing, that's an extra 11 hours or so. You can slide out the exterior case, which houses the charging portion, once your iPhone 6 is juiced up and ready to go. The interior bumper retains your phone's slim frame while providing minor drop protection. Available in blue and gray (interior case; exterior bumper is always black).

Grovemade Maple and Leather Case ($130)

This is the case that's stunning enough to cover your beautiful iPhone 6. Grovemade's cases are handcrafted and made of wood and leather, giving your device an organic and environmentally friendly look and feel. The Maple and Leather case's cover folds to double as a stand for hands-free viewing of media. Sure, the price is a bit steep, but it's a small price to pay for beauty.

Pong Sleek iPhone 6 case ($49.99)

Worried about the radiation your phone might be emitting? The Pong iPhone case claims it can redirect radiation away from your head and body. In theory, this could reduce your exposure to potentially harmful exposure. The bumper is also certified to military drop standards to protect your phone from falls of up to 4 feet.

Nite Ize Steelie Connect Case system ($25.21)





The Nite Ize Steelie Connect system is a sleek protective cover for your iPhone 6 with a slide-out attachment for either a clip or a magnetic ball. With the magnet, you can attach your phone to any car's air conditioner vent (with the included clip accessory) or one of numerous Steelie mounts available. The clip ensures that your phone doesn't just slide out of your pocket.

Knomo Elektronista Digital Clutch ($350)

Fashionistas will love the luscious Knomo Elektronista Digital clutch. With an included portable battery charger, slots for your iPhone, tablet, cables and other accessories, the gorgeous clutch has zips on both sides so it opens up for easier organization. Available in a beautiful blush or gray, the leather purse also has a handy front zip compartment for convenient stowage of frequently used items.

EXOvault EXO23 Black Aluminum Louro Preto ($212.50)





The EXO23 Louro Preto iPhone 6 case from EXOvault is made from black anodized aluminum with veneer inserts. Little magnets hold the front and back sides together. The effect is a simply stunning work of art worthy of your Apple smartphone, designed by a Brooklyn-based design firm. Sure, it's not in everyone's budget, but for those who want to make a super-luxurious statement, this is the one for you.