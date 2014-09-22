iPhone 6 One of the Most Unbreakable Phones Ever

Apple's new iPhone 6 is the company's biggest, most powerful and best-selling smartphone yet -- and now it's the most unbreakable, the Bruce Willis of mobile tech. Hardware protection company SquareTrade put the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus through its patented Breakability test, reporting some best-ever durability scores for the hot handsets.

As it does with every major new smartphone, SquareTrade tested the iPhone 6's fortitude by simulating a handful of real-world situations in which people destroy their devices. Both new iPhones survived the company's slide test, in which a smartphone is thrust across a wooden table to test its risk of falling off.

MORE: iPhone 6 Review Roundup: What the Critics Are Saying

The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were similarly resilient during SquareTrade's water test, in which they were submerged in water for 10 seconds with music playing. Both phones kept ticking after taking a swim, with audio stopping only temporarily on both.

The grand finale of SquareTrade's testing came in the form of six consecutive high-speed drop tests from a height of 4 feet. The 4.7-inch iPhone 6 suffered little more than a few scratches during this test, making it the best-performing smartphone yet for SquareTrade's drop test. The 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus' screen survived the fall, but the front and back panels did come apart as a result of the impact.

Combined with its high marks for size and grip-ability, the iPhone 6's durability test results earned SquareTrade's lowest-ever Breakability score of 4 (higher numbers are more at risk). The 6 Plus was right behind at 5, making both phones more durable to the iPhone 5s (6), Samsung Galaxy S5 (6.5) and HTC One M8 (6.5) according to SquareTrade's tests.

If you're worried that the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus' bigger form factors would lead to you dropping and breaking your phone, maybe these statistics will give you some peace of mind. For more detailed breakdowns of the iPhone 6, check out our early benchmarks or stay tuned for our full review over at Laptop Mag.

Source: SquareTrade

Mike Andronico is an Associate Editor at Tom's Guide. Follow Mike @MikeAndronico and on Google+. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+