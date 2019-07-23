Apple set the bar so high with the iPad that few tablet makers can compete. From the 12.9-inch iPad Pro to the recently refreshed 7.9-inch iPad Mini, Apple has an iPad to fit every budget and need.

The good news is that finding deals on Apple tablets is relatively easy. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart traditionally offer the best discounts and if the model you want isn't on sale, all you have to do is wait a few days and chances are it'll be on sale soon.

However, not all iPads are created equal. Some are great for consuming media, whereas others are powerful enough to double as a laptop replacement. Below you'll find the best iPads deals on Apple's entire family.

iPad Deals

Apple iPad 9.7-inch (2018)

Display: 9.7-inches |Pixel Resolution: 2048 x 1536 |CPU: A10 Fusion Chip |Storage: 32GB/128GB |Battery: 10 hours |Rear Camera: 8MP |Front Camera: 1.2MP |Dimensions: 9.4 x 6.6 x 0.29 inches | Weight: 1.03 pounds | Features: Touch ID, Apple Pencil 1G | Review: Apple iPad (2018)

The iPad (2018) is Apple's entry-level tablet. It's the only current-gen iPad to sport Apple's older A10 Fusion chip, but for everyday gaming and Netflix streaming — this tablet can still rock out. The base model can be frequently found at $249 ($80 off), though it dropped down to $229 last Black Friday. The 128GB model is also regularly on sale and usually gets a $100 price cut.

iPad Air Deals

Apple iPad Air (2019)

Display: 10.5-inches |Pixel Resolution: 2224 x 1668 |CPU: A12 Bionic Chip |Storage: 64GB/256GB |Battery: 10 hours |Rear Camera: 8MP |Front Camera: 7MP |Dimensions: 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.24 inches |Weight: 1 pound | Features: Touch ID, Apple Pencil 1G | Review: Apple iPad Air (2019)

The newly revamped iPad Air is a fusion of every current-gen Apple tablet. It's thin, it sports an A12 Bionic CPU, and it offers Apple Pencil (1st gen) support. Its colorful 10.5-inch screen gives you a great canvas for multitasking and gaming. Simply put, this is the best mid-size tablet we've seen in a while. Bargain hunters take note: The iPad Air gets modest discounts. The cheapest we've seen it is $469, which is only $30 off.

iPad Pro Deals

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2018)

Display: 11-inches |Pixel Resolution: 2388 x 1688 |CPU: A12X Bionic Chip |Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB |Battery: 10 hours |Rear Camera: 12MP |Front Camera: 7MP |Dimensions: 9.74 x 7.02 x 0.23 inches |Weight: 1.03 pounds | Features: Face ID, Apple Pencil 2G

The 11-inch iPad Pro offers serious horsepower. Unlike the Air, it sports Apple's A12X Bionic CPU. The current-gen CPU packs four performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, and there's a new GPU that promises twice the graphics performance as the A10X processor inside the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Never pay full price for your iPad Pro, as it's usually on sale. A good deal will take from $50 off (base model) to $250 off (512GB/1TB models).

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018)

Display: 12.9-inches |Pixel Resolution: 2732 x 2048 |CPU: A12X Bionic Chip |Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB |Battery: 10 hours |Rear Camera: 12MP |Front Camera: 7MP |Dimensions: 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.23-inches |Weight: 1.39 pounds |Features: Face ID, Apple Pencil 2G | Review: Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch

Like its 11-inch counterpart, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's A12X Bionic CPU. On Geekbench 4, a benchmark that measures overall performance, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch turned in a multicore score of 17,995, which smokes scores from the Surface Pro 6 with its Core i5 CPU (13,025) and even the Core i7-powered Dell XPS 13 (14,180). No other tablet comes close to the performance offered by Apple's iPad Pros. A good deal will take from $50 off (base model) to $250 off (512GB/1TB models).

iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017)

Display: 10.5-inches |Pixel Resolution: 2224 × 1668 |CPU: A10X Fusion Chip|Storage: 64GB//256GB/512GB| Battery: 10 hours |Rear Camera: 12MP |Front Camera: 7MP |Dimensions: 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.24 inches |Weight: 1.03 pounds | Features: Touch ID, Apple Pencil 1G | Review: Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch

If you want a big-screen iPad without the high cost, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is your best bet. It lacks the blazing performance of the new iPad Pros, but it's still more than capable for streaming, gaming, and anything else you can throw its way.

iPad Mini Deals

Apple iPad Mini (2019)

Display: 7.9-inches |Pixel Resolution: 2048 x 1536 |CPU: A12 Bionic Chip |Storage: 64GB/256GB |Battery: 10 hours |Rear Camera: 8MP |Front Camera: 7MP |Dimensions: 8 x 5.3 x 0.24-inches |Weight: 0.66 pounds |Features: Touch ID, Apple Pencil 1G | Review: Apple iPad Mini (2019)

The new iPad Mini is the most powerful small tablet you can find. It packs Apple's new A12 Bionic Chip, which means games like Injustice 2 will run smoothly on this tablet. In fact, the new iPad Mini offers similar performance to that of the iPhone XS (which uses the same processor).

iPad Mini 4 (2015)

Display: 7.9-inches |Pixel Resolution: 2048 x 1536 |CPU: A8 Chip |Storage: 128GB |Battery: 10 hours |Rear Camera: 8MP |Front Camera: 1.2MP |Dimensions: 8 x 5.3 x 0.24-inches |Weight: 0.65 pounds |Features: Touch ID | Review: Apple iPad Mini 4 (2015)

Apple no longer sells the iPad Mini 4, but some retailers still have it in stock. Don't pay full price for this tablet as it can usually be found for $299 or less, which isn't that bad of a price considering you get 128GB of storage. As an added note, I own this iPad and find that even though its now 4 years old, it still does everything I want it to do. Mortal Kombat X plays smoothly, Netflix looks great, and I've never hit/noticed any lag when using iOS 12. Yes, my iPhone XS absolutely dusts my iPad Mini 4 when it comes to performance, but for casual use, my iPad Mini 4 is still going strong.

(Image credit: Apple iPad Pro Credit: Tom's Guide)

iPad Accessories

