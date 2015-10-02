Best Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus Cases

Starting at $780, the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus is a pricey piece of tech. Its 5.7-inch screen is certainly worth protecting, and its unique form is worth flaunting. Plus, with its innovative dual-curved screen, it takes a special piece of gear to provide safety and still let you interact with the sides of the screen. These nine cases will do exactly that.

Revolution by Poetic

The Revolution is the rough-and-tumble case you need to take your Edge Plus on-the-go and never worry about its safety. With its reinforced corners, inner Mylar layer and dust flaps, the Revolution is a fortress for your phone. Even its kickstand, which works for horizontal and vertical viewing, is metal. Seriously, this case is tough.

Prime Series Dual Layer by i-Blason

i-Blason's case features three separate parts. The first part is a soft shell that wraps around the back of your S6 Edge Plus and absorbs shock. The second part is a hardback that clips over the soft shell to protect against impact with the ground. A plastic stand pops out on this part to double as a stand. The third part is a belt-loop holster that easily slides together with part number two.

MORE: Best Smartphones on the Market Now

CandyShell Grip by Speck

The cool stripes on the back of Speck's case contribute to both form and function. The little rubber ridges are what put the "grip" in the CandyShell Grip, and they make for a great-looking design while they do it. Plus, the soft, rubbery interior and reinforced corners will protect you against any bump or drop.

High Pro Shield by Verus

The Verus High Pro Shield combines a soft shell with a hard bumper that should keep your phone safe from bumps and scratches. The inside back of the case — where your phone sits — has a special intricate circle pattern designed to absorb shocks and keep your device extra safe. Also, the brushed-metal look of the back panel oozes sleek, while the bumper comes in five bold colors: Crimson Red, Electric Blue, Satin Silver, Shine Gold and Steel Silver.

Wallet S by Spigen

Only slightly bigger than the phone itself, the Wallet S is a great pick for those looking for a classic wallet case that can fit in your pocket. Spigen's case also works as a kickstand and has a magnetic clasp to hold it shut. The faux leather folio holds three cards and has a pocket for your cash, too.

Symmetry by Otterbox

Otterbox has slimmed down and made protection look sleek with the Symmetry case. Synthetic rubber and hard plastic come together to make a sturdy one-piece case that protects your new phone's edge-curvy touch screen, but still lets you see and interact with it. The colors are cool, too: Black, Glacier, Powder Purple, Pink Pebble and City Blue.

Tough Jacket by Ballistic

Ballistic's case protects your phone from 6-foot drops onto any of its six sides. So whether your Edge Plus lands on its top, bottom, left, right, front or back; rest easy: The Tough Jacket should keep it safe, while also fitting in your pocket.

Rebecca Minkoff Leather Wristlet by Case Mate

Rebecca Minkoff Leather Wristlet by Case Mate View Deal

You can stop looking for the perfect clutch to fit your Galaxy S6 Edge Plus. Rebecca Minkoff’s looks-like-leather wristlet is that clutch. It will hold an ID and one credit card, some cash and your phone. Plus, it folds up into a stand.

Dualtek Pro by PureGear

The DualTek Pro is sleek, stylish and simple. Its thin, rubberized plastic frame absorbs shocks, and a lip on the front of the case offers extra protection for your screen. And if you decide you don't love it, PureGear offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.