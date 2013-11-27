Best DVD Copy Software

Are you a movie fanatic with a DVD collection three stories tall that needs some backing up? Or are you the kind of person that can’t seem to keep a DVD for longer than a few days without scratching it? Then you may want to invest in DVD copy software. With the right program, you can copy a DVD of your precious home movies to a separate disk for easy backup.

Most DVD copy suites offer far more than the ability to rip and burn DVDs. You’ll want support for various video formats, including AVI, PAL and NTSC. Others let you record DVD bonus material, menus and more. Copying a season of your new favorite TV show obsession? You’ll want to make sure that the software you’ve purchased can break down the show into individual episodes rather than one large video.

With so many different options available, it can be tough to know exactly which DVD copying suite to choose. Fortunately, the folks over at our sister site, TopTenReviews, have reviewed a host of DVD copying. These are their top three recommendations:

Additional Considerations

CSS Decryption

A CSS (Content Scrambling System) decryptor is an algorithm that allows DVD copying software to decrypt a commercially-produced DVD. Some DVD copying programs come with this tool built in, while others require that you download one separately.

Mobile Device Support

A good DVD copying program will make it easy to convert your disc to a format that will play on mobile devices, whether you use a smartphone, iPod touch or PSP.

Ease of Use and Installation

The DVD copying process doesn’t need to be complicated. See if you can download a trial of the software to check out the interface and see how easy it is to use. If there’s a steep learning curve, look elsewhere.

Bottom Line

DVD copy software can make quick work of backing up your movie collection, and with our picks you’ll be able to make perfect 1:1 copies and enjoy a great mix of features, performance and ease of use.