Bitdefender Antivirus: Coupons, Discounts, and Where to Find the Best Deals

These days you can never be too safe online, so having a reliable antivirus program is a must. Not only is it your computer's first line of defense against online threats, but it can also protect your files, personal accounts, and even your bank account from cyber thieves.

This extra protection is especially important during the holidays, when most shoppers turn to the Internet for their shopping.



Fortunately, even the best antivirus software programs get price cuts. Whether it's a coupon code, mail-in rebate, or good old fashioned price drop, you should never pay full price for your antivirus program. Below is a brief list of antivirus programs and what you can expect to pay for each type.

Free Programs: If you recently purchased a PC, chances are it came with a free antivirus trial. These trials tend to last only a few months and then require that you pay to receive full protection. Alternatively, there are numerous programs that provide free 24/7 protection. While some of these go above and beyond what's expected, they're best if you're a safe Web surfer who only visits secure sites and makes little to no online purchases or online banking transactions.

Antivirus Suites: An antivirus suite promises full protection, but can be costly. Depending on the number of PCs you want to protect (or the number of licenses you buy), you could wind up spending upwards of $100 per year for continued protection. Oftentimes, a quick online search can reveal discounts that can save you from 25 percent to 75 percent off these suites. The discount may come in the form of a coupon code or mail-in rebate. The latter are the less desirable of the bunch as they're designed so that consumers forget to mail them out.

Current Deals: For a limited time, one of our favorite antivirus programs is taking 60 percent off three of its most popular packages. You can get Bitdefender Antivirus Plus for $23.99 ($36 off), Bitdefender Total Security for $35.99 ($54 off), or Bitdefender Internet Security for $31.99 ($48 off). The updates offer very good malware protection and a load of extra features while barely affecting system performance.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 offers one year of protection for one device. It offers Windows users basic protection with free updates throughout the year. Features include anti-phishing protection, online banking protection, file shredding, and more.

Bitdefender Internet Security 2019 offers more advanced protection including webcam protection, file encryption, and parental advisor features. It covers three devices for one year.

Finally, Bitdefender Total Security 2019 offers total protection for all of your devices — including Mac OS, Android, and iOS — for five devices throughout a year. Bitdefender's software for these other platforms, included here, regularly appears on our lists of best Mac antivirus software and best Android antivirus apps.