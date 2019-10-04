Trending

Beats Headphones 2019: Top Wireless and Wired Picks

By Apple 

Want a pair of Beats headphones, but not sure which? We’ve tested (and ranked) the audio giant’s best models to find the best Beats headphones for you.

Jump To:
Best Overall

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Studio3 Wireless

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless



Apple’s Beats brand is synonymous with stylish headphones. Whether you're walking down the street, on a plane or riding public transportation – chances are you'll encounter several people sporting a pair of 'phones with the famous “B” logo on the side.

The audio giant’s celebrity-driven ads, along with its headphones’ booming sound profile and stylish designs, continue to resonate with consumers from all walks of life. But with so many options available, from noise-cancelling headphones to sports earbuds, deciding which pair suits your ears and personality can be a daunting task.

Brand staples like the PowerBeats3 Wireless and Studio3 Wireless remain hot sellers, while bargain gems like the urBeats3 has been a go-to for budget-conscious iOS and Android users. And just recently, the company launched its first truly wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro, to universal acclaim; Tom’s Guide has awarded it a 4.5 out of 5.

What are the best Beats headphones out there? The following page breaks down our top picks, across several categories and prices, to determine the best ones for you.

Best Beats headphones overall

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Best Beats headphones overall

SPECIFICATIONS

Size and Weight: Undisclosed, 0.7 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 9 hours, 24 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth Range: 100 feet (30 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Reasons to Buy

Class-leading battery life
Balanced sound
Seamless connectivity
Great iOS integration
Sporty design

Reasons to Avoid

Huge charging case, which is also needed to pair or turn off the earbuds

The Powerbeats Pro has iOS performance similar to the AirPods 2, but with better aesthetics, battery life, and sound than its ear-dangling counterpart. Apple placed more emphasis on the audio this time around, developing an all-new piston driver engineered to deliver clearer vocals and tighter bass. Battery life is considered the highest in its class, with the bulky charging case generating up to 24 hours of juice. The buds also carry over the splash-resistant protection and secure fit of the Powerbeats3 Wireless, minus the wrap-around neck cable.

Read our full Beats Powerbeats Pro review.
 

Bass blasters for iOS lovers

Beats Studio3 Wireless

Beats Studio3 Wireless

Beats Studio3 Wireless

Bass blasters for iOS lovers

SPECIFICATIONS

Size and Weight: 9.2 x 7.2 x 4.5 inches, 9.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours (NC On);35 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 100 feet (30 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Reasons to Buy

Improved sound
Standard ANC battery life
Quick-charging feature
Attractive design

Reasons to Avoid

Passable noise cancellation
Pairing issues with non-iOS devices

The Studio3 Wireless delivers emphasized  mids and highs, blending well with the company’s signature bass profile. Apple users get the best experience, thanks to the W1 chip, which increases battery life and connectivity range on iPhone models. Android users aren’t afforded the same luxuries, however, they still can enjoy acceptable noise cancellation, strong battery life, and far-better sound than some of the brand’s previous models.

Read our full Beats Studio3 Wireless review.
  

Bluetooth sports headphones with reliable performance

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless

Bluetooth sports headphones with reliable performance

SPECIFICATIONS

Size and Weight: 5.9 x 7.9 x 7.9, 0.9 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 12 hours | Bluetooth Range: 100 feet (30 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Reasons to Buy

Durable, secure-fitting design
Quick charging
Full bass
Bluetooth is spot-on

Reasons to Avoid

Minor upgrade to previous model
Flimsy controls

The Powerbeats3 Wireless remains the earbud of choice for fitness fanatics due to its dominant bass response, stable fit, and sporty aesthetics. The water-resistant coating keeps the device protected from sweat or splashes, while the additional pairs of ear tips and wraparound hooks lock onto the ear. Battery life is still rated high at 12 hours; fast charging earns you an hour of playback on a 5-minute charge.

Dynamic studio headphones for a premium

Beats Pro

Beats Pro

Beats Pro

Dynamic studio headphones for a premium

SPECIFICATIONS

Size and Weight: Undisclosed, 14.1 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): None | Bluetooth Range: None | Digital Assistant Support: No

Reasons to Buy

Premium, sturdy design
Thumping bass
Dual audio ports
Ideal for DJs and sound engineers

Reasons to Avoid

Heavy and large
Priciest pair of Beats available

The Beats Pro features stellar craftsmanship and sound quality that stays true to most recordings. Bass is deep and vibrant, while the midrange and treble are flattened to create a uniform soundscape. Each ear cup also has a 1/8th-inch output connector that lets audio professionals daisy-chain a second pair to share mixes. At 14 ounces, they’re a bit bulky for travel with, but are well-suited for DJing or studio use.
 

Best Beats earphones for the price

Beats BeatsX

Beats BeatsX

Beats BeatsX

Best Beats earphones for the price

SPECIFICATIONS

Size and Weight: 7 x 1.2 x 2.3 inches, 0.7 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 8 hours | Bluetooth Range: 100 feet (30 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Reasons to Buy

Great noise isolation
Fast Fuel charging
W1 chip functionality
Secure fit

Reasons to Avoid

Weak mids and treble
Not Android-friendly

A recent price drop makes these premium earphones a great add-on for any mobile user, and a nice stocking stuffer for under $100. Beats sculpted the sound signature to give the low-end more detail, which is clearly present when jamming out to bass-heavy content like hip-hop and rock songs. The tangle-free cord is functional and rests firmly around the neck, making the buds perfect for daily commuting. Then there is Apple’s W1 chip that allows for quick charging and instant pairing to iOS devices.

Read our full Beats BeatsX review.
 

Bold sound meets lengthy battery life

Beats Solo3 Wireless

Beats Solo3 Wireless

Beats Solo3 Wireless

Bold sound meets lengthy battery life

SPECIFICATIONS

Size and Weight: 5.8 x 4.5 x 8.3 inches, 7.6 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 40 hours | Bluetooth Range: 100 feet (30 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Reasons to Buy

Strong battery life
Luxe design
Warm soundstage
Steady wireless performance

Reasons to Avoid

Still pricey
Tight fit

One of the company’s biggest sellers to date, the Solo3 Wireless is a fancy mid-level option with most of the trappings of luxury headphones. Beats’ bass-forward signature remains intact, producing boomy sound that balances thumping lows with smooth mids. Battery life is a huge selling point for these cans, providing you nearly 2 days of wireless listening. The Solo3 Wireless is currently listed at $50 less than the Studio3 Wireless, but certain retailers are selling the headphones at $100 off in certain colors.
 

Entry-level Beats with solid audio

Beats EP Headphones

Beats EP Headphones

Beats EP Headphones

Entry-level Beats with solid audio

SPECIFICATIONS

Size and Weight: 6 x 8 x 2 inches, 7.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): None | Bluetooth Range: None | Digital Assistant Support: No

Reasons to Buy

Affordable price
Well-rounded sound
Decent on-ear comfort
In-line mic for calls

Reasons to Avoid

Inflexible design
Poor noise isolation

These on-ear headphones are a worthy introduction to the brand, offering great comfort and sound for its price point. Lows are consistent and provide enough kick to satisfy bass lovers. Its sturdy build means a longer life as well. There’s no way of collapsing the arms to accommodate portability, but the cans are very light and rest gently on your head and neck. Beats offers the EP in four popular colors: Black, Blue, Red and White.
 

Decent wired buds on the cheap

Beats urBeats3

Beats urBeats3

Beats urBeats3

Decent wired buds on the cheap

SPECIFICATIONS

Size and Weight: 1 x 5.39 x 1 inches, 3.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): None | Bluetooth Range: None | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Reasons to Buy

Flashy design
Punchy sound
Works with Siri
Tangle-free cable with magnetic earbud housing

Reasons to Avoid

Recessed mids and highs
Uncomfortable when worn for long stretches

Sometimes, you just want to run with the cool kids, and that often requires having a pair of Beats plugged into your ears. The urBeats3 serves such purpose – combining bouncy bass and Siri compatibility into a stylish in-ear design that bears the brand’s distinctive logo. Don’t expect Sennheiser-like sound out of these, but rather adequate audio that warrants its cheap price. The inline remote is solid for iPhone use, and the variety of colors available makes them a complementary accessory for your smartphone or wardrobe.

Credit: Apple