Beats Headphones 2019: Top Wireless and Wired Picks

Apple’s Beats brand is synonymous with stylish headphones. Whether you're walking down the street, on a plane or riding public transportation – chances are you'll encounter several people sporting a pair of 'phones with the famous “B” logo on the side.

The audio giant’s celebrity-driven ads, along with its headphones’ booming sound profile and stylish designs, continue to resonate with consumers from all walks of life. But with so many options available, from noise-cancelling headphones to sports earbuds, deciding which pair suits your ears and personality can be a daunting task.

Brand staples like the PowerBeats3 Wireless and Studio3 Wireless remain hot sellers, while bargain gems like the urBeats3 has been a go-to for budget-conscious iOS and Android users. And just recently, the company launched its first truly wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro, to universal acclaim; Tom’s Guide has awarded it a 4.5 out of 5.

What are the best Beats headphones out there? The following page breaks down our top picks, across several categories and prices, to determine the best ones for you.

Best Beats headphones overall

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro Best Beats headphones overall SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: Undisclosed, 0.7 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 9 hours, 24 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth Range: 100 feet (30 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Class-leading battery life Balanced sound Seamless connectivity Great iOS integration Sporty design Reasons to Avoid Huge charging case, which is also needed to pair or turn off the earbuds $249.95 View at Walmart

The Powerbeats Pro has iOS performance similar to the AirPods 2, but with better aesthetics, battery life, and sound than its ear-dangling counterpart. Apple placed more emphasis on the audio this time around, developing an all-new piston driver engineered to deliver clearer vocals and tighter bass. Battery life is considered the highest in its class, with the bulky charging case generating up to 24 hours of juice. The buds also carry over the splash-resistant protection and secure fit of the Powerbeats3 Wireless, minus the wrap-around neck cable.

Read our full Beats Powerbeats Pro review.



Bass blasters for iOS lovers

Beats Studio3 Wireless

Beats Studio3 Wireless Bass blasters for iOS lovers SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 9.2 x 7.2 x 4.5 inches, 9.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours (NC On);35 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 100 feet (30 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Improved sound Standard ANC battery life Quick-charging feature Attractive design Reasons to Avoid Passable noise cancellation Pairing issues with non-iOS devices $194 View at Amazon 812 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Studio3 Wireless delivers emphasized mids and highs, blending well with the company’s signature bass profile. Apple users get the best experience, thanks to the W1 chip, which increases battery life and connectivity range on iPhone models. Android users aren’t afforded the same luxuries, however, they still can enjoy acceptable noise cancellation, strong battery life, and far-better sound than some of the brand’s previous models.

Read our full Beats Studio3 Wireless review.



Bluetooth sports headphones with reliable performance

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Bluetooth sports headphones with reliable performance SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 5.9 x 7.9 x 7.9, 0.9 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 12 hours | Bluetooth Range: 100 feet (30 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Durable, secure-fitting design Quick charging Full bass Bluetooth is spot-on Reasons to Avoid Minor upgrade to previous model Flimsy controls $90.95 View at Walmart 217 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Powerbeats3 Wireless remains the earbud of choice for fitness fanatics due to its dominant bass response, stable fit, and sporty aesthetics. The water-resistant coating keeps the device protected from sweat or splashes, while the additional pairs of ear tips and wraparound hooks lock onto the ear. Battery life is still rated high at 12 hours; fast charging earns you an hour of playback on a 5-minute charge.

Dynamic studio headphones for a premium

Beats Pro

Beats Pro Dynamic studio headphones for a premium SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: Undisclosed, 14.1 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): None | Bluetooth Range: None | Digital Assistant Support: No Reasons to Buy Premium, sturdy design Thumping bass Dual audio ports Ideal for DJs and sound engineers Reasons to Avoid Heavy and large Priciest pair of Beats available $399.95 View at Apple

The Beats Pro features stellar craftsmanship and sound quality that stays true to most recordings. Bass is deep and vibrant, while the midrange and treble are flattened to create a uniform soundscape. Each ear cup also has a 1/8th-inch output connector that lets audio professionals daisy-chain a second pair to share mixes. At 14 ounces, they’re a bit bulky for travel with, but are well-suited for DJing or studio use.



Best Beats earphones for the price

Beats BeatsX

Beats BeatsX Best Beats earphones for the price SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 7 x 1.2 x 2.3 inches, 0.7 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 8 hours | Bluetooth Range: 100 feet (30 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Great noise isolation Fast Fuel charging W1 chip functionality Secure fit Reasons to Avoid Weak mids and treble Not Android-friendly $59.95 View at eBay 118 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

A recent price drop makes these premium earphones a great add-on for any mobile user, and a nice stocking stuffer for under $100. Beats sculpted the sound signature to give the low-end more detail, which is clearly present when jamming out to bass-heavy content like hip-hop and rock songs. The tangle-free cord is functional and rests firmly around the neck, making the buds perfect for daily commuting. Then there is Apple’s W1 chip that allows for quick charging and instant pairing to iOS devices.

Read our full Beats BeatsX review.





Bold sound meets lengthy battery life

Beats Solo3 Wireless

Beats Solo3 Wireless Bold sound meets lengthy battery life SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 5.8 x 4.5 x 8.3 inches, 7.6 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 40 hours | Bluetooth Range: 100 feet (30 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Strong battery life Luxe design Warm soundstage Steady wireless performance Reasons to Avoid Still pricey Tight fit $134.34 View at Amazon 52 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

One of the company’s biggest sellers to date, the Solo3 Wireless is a fancy mid-level option with most of the trappings of luxury headphones. Beats’ bass-forward signature remains intact, producing boomy sound that balances thumping lows with smooth mids. Battery life is a huge selling point for these cans, providing you nearly 2 days of wireless listening. The Solo3 Wireless is currently listed at $50 less than the Studio3 Wireless, but certain retailers are selling the headphones at $100 off in certain colors.



Entry-level Beats with solid audio

Beats EP Headphones

Beats EP Headphones Entry-level Beats with solid audio SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 6 x 8 x 2 inches, 7.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): None | Bluetooth Range: None | Digital Assistant Support: No Reasons to Buy Affordable price Well-rounded sound Decent on-ear comfort In-line mic for calls Reasons to Avoid Inflexible design Poor noise isolation

These on-ear headphones are a worthy introduction to the brand, offering great comfort and sound for its price point. Lows are consistent and provide enough kick to satisfy bass lovers. Its sturdy build means a longer life as well. There’s no way of collapsing the arms to accommodate portability, but the cans are very light and rest gently on your head and neck. Beats offers the EP in four popular colors: Black, Blue, Red and White.



Decent wired buds on the cheap

Beats urBeats3

Beats urBeats3 Decent wired buds on the cheap SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 1 x 5.39 x 1 inches, 3.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): None | Bluetooth Range: None | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Flashy design Punchy sound Works with Siri Tangle-free cable with magnetic earbud housing Reasons to Avoid Recessed mids and highs Uncomfortable when worn for long stretches

Sometimes, you just want to run with the cool kids, and that often requires having a pair of Beats plugged into your ears. The urBeats3 serves such purpose – combining bouncy bass and Siri compatibility into a stylish in-ear design that bears the brand’s distinctive logo. Don’t expect Sennheiser-like sound out of these, but rather adequate audio that warrants its cheap price. The inline remote is solid for iPhone use, and the variety of colors available makes them a complementary accessory for your smartphone or wardrobe.



