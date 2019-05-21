Apple News+ Launches Automatic Downloads, Publication Following

As Apple continues to make services an increasingly important priority, it's adding a couple of important features to its News+ service. Available now as a part of iOS 12.3 and macOS 10.14.15, your favorite News+ publications will now download automatically.

News+ subscribers activate this feature by "following" the publication (just like you're following someone on Instagram) in the News app. Automatically downloaded issues are important for the many users who likely don't run through each of their apps to "pack" stuff to read on planes and other forms of transit, when they're going on trips.

Subscribers will also still be allowed to download individual issues to their devices. That process will look familiar to iPhone users, with the "Cloud and Arrow" icon showing available downloads. Saved publications show up in the My Magazines section.

Following a publication, presumably, will also feed News+'s recommendation engine, which offers personalized suggestions while maintaining user privacy.

This cross-platform feature rollout looks to be a preview of the way Apple (and third party developers) will introduce new features, as Apple's News app was one of the first iPhone apps to get deployed on the Mac last year. Expect more news on iPhone and iPad apps headed to the Mac during the company's keynote address at its Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) on Monday, June 3.