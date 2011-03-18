Mobile Web Wars: Android Lot Faster than iPhone

Smart phones really make life more interesting during those downtimes, like waiting for your cup of coffee, killing time on the subway, or just when you don’t want to deal with people that are physically in the same room with you.

As Android and iPhone are starting to come head-to-head in features, functionality and fun, it is interesting to learn that web browsing on an Android is 52% times faster than on an iPhone.

That is significantly faster considering this study was conducted over 45,000 page load tests with Android’s Chrome loading 84% of the web sites faster than on iPhone’s Safari. On average Android loading in 2.1 seconds and iPhone in 3.3 seconds. This can feel like an eternity when your smartphone is the only thing keeping you from complete boredom as you wait for that web site to load.

These results even shocked Blaze Software Inc., a web optimization company who conducted the study. “We assumed that similar hardware specs and the same WebKit foundation would make iPhone and Android's browsers perform equally. We assumed that a faster JavaScript engine equals a faster browser. We assumed that 3G would be way slower than WiFi, even under good conditions."

Will this change your purchasing plans?

[Image courtesy of smartphoneenvy]