AmazonBasics Ultra-Thin Indoor HDTV Antenna Review

The AmazonBasics Ultra Thin B00DIFIM36 pulls in an impressive number of channels for the price, but reception is inconsistent.

Who's it for

If you want to save money, you can give this antenna a shot, and perhaps you'll get more-consistent results in your setting.

Design and setup: barebones package

The AmazonBasics moniker is not an understatement. Selling for $23, this spartan, non-amplified antenna came with no embellishments — although it still proved useful.

The antenna simply includes a rudimentary installation pamphlet and two stickers with which to paste the flat antenna to a wall or window. Like some other models, it also is reversible, with a black side and a white side.

Performance: unreliable

Unfortunately, we had some of the most inconsistent results with the Amazon antenna, underscoring the vagaries of over-the-air HD TV reception. Initially, we were able to receive 18 channels, but after several minutes of viewing, some of the channels would suddenly drop out, including NBC and Fox, which had been reliable using competing antennas. Conversely, where other antennas failed, this model was able to pull in the ABC affiliate channel.