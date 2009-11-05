Top 10 Scientific Inventions: X-Ray Places First

The BBC reports that the London Science Museum asked 50,000 people to vote for the scientific development that they felt had had the most impact on society. The list of 10 inventions short listed for the award includes the most significant objects in science, engineering, technology and medicine, such as Penicillin, the Apollo 10 capsule and DNA double helix.

The top three spots were dominated by medicine, with the Apollo 10 capsule taking 4th place and the V2 rocket engine ticking in at number 5.

Check out the complete rankings below.

1st place - X-ray machines

2nd place - Penicillin

3rd place - DNA double helix

4th place - Apollo 10 capsule

5th place - V2 Rocket Engine

6th place - Stephenson's Rocket

7th place - Pilot ACE Computer

8th place - Steam Engine

9th place - Model T Ford

10th place - Electric Telegraph

Do you agree with the results or do you think another invention should have taken the top spot, or at least been included in the poll? Let us know in the comments below!