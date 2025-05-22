Dyson just announced the ‘world’s slimmest vacuum cleaner’ — and it looks like a game-changer

When it comes to some of the best vacuum cleaners, Dyson is a brand well known for power, advanced features and, of course, innovative design.

So it comes as no surprise that its latest, cordless vacuum cleaner is capturing everyone’s attention. The British company has just announced the Dyson PencilVac, which it claims is the "world’s slimmest vacuum cleaner".

At just 38mm (1.4 inches) in diameter and 1.8kg (3.96lbs), it’s the perfect size for fitting into narrow spots, and can go under low furniture. Yet despite the humble appearance, the Dyson PencilVac is packed full with new tech and ground-breaking features — and it's all in the handle wand.

Meet the Dyson PencilVac

At first glance, the Dyson PencilVac certainly doesn’t look like the average cordless vacuum. In fact, it resembles more of a glorified Swiffer, and there is a notable absence of its signature dust bin canister.

However, the Dyson PencilVac comes with a clever, air-compressing bin design inside. Essentially this compresses dust into its tiny, 0.08L capacity, allowing it to hold up to five times more dirt and debris.

What’s more, this means less trips to empty into the trash. Impressive!

Smallest yet mighty motor

Despite its super thin size, the Dyson PencilVac still boasts super power. This is thanks to its ‘ Hyperdymium’ 140K motor that’s only 28mm (1.1 inches) — the brand’s smallest motor yet.

It also comes with an upgraded, dust-separation system to capture micron particles and ensure only cleaner air is released back into the home.

Four Conical Fluffycones

The PencilVac is also Dyson’s first vacuum cleaner to have a conical brush bar cleaner head that ejects long hair. This will prevent a tangled mess in the bar, and is ideal for pet owners.

What’s more, as it continuously spins, this ensures cleaning in all directions right up to the edge and baseboards that are usually harder to deep clean.

Dyson App Connectivity

Unlike previous cordless vacuums, the Dyson PencilVac is the first to connect to the MyDyson app — which was originally limited to its purifiers and other air treatment machines.

Now you can receive real-time reports and handy alerts, such as when to clean the filter, and additional settings for your PencilVac.

The LCD screen will also display your power setting and battery life. And as for runtime, its swappable battery promises up to 60 minutes of runtime, which is always a bonus if you want an uninterrupted cleaning session.

When will the Dyson PencilVac be available?

For those who are just as excited about the Dyson PencilVac as I am, you’ll have to wait a little longer, as it won’t be officially released until 2026 (sadly).

However, I certainly can’t wait to review this slimmest cordless vacuum ever — which looks to be something of a game-changer when it comes to space-saving vacuum cleaners.

Watch this space for more updates.