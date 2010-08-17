Xbox Live Games for Windows Phone 7 Revealed

Though Windows Phone 7 is launching in just a couple of months, it still feels like we know very little about Microsoft's brand new mobile operating system. Yesterday. Redmond shed a little more light on WP7, offering a list of titles we can expect to become available via Xbox Live for Windows Phone 7.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the sheer amount of games Microsoft will have available on XBL for WP7 right off the bat. The company revealed the launch line-up yesterday, naming over 60 games that will be available from day one. There's the big-name titles like Guitar Hero, Halo: Waypoint, Castlevania, Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell Conviction, along with some of the insanely popular mobile games, like Bejeweled and Frogger.

Check the full list below, and remember, these are just the available-at-launch games. Expect more as Windows Phone 7 establishes itself on the mobile gaming scene.