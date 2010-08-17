Xbox Live Games for Windows Phone 7 Revealed

Though Windows Phone 7 is launching in just a couple of months, it still feels like we know very little about Microsoft's brand new mobile operating system. Yesterday. Redmond shed a little more light on WP7, offering a list of titles we can expect to become available via Xbox Live for Windows Phone 7.
Perhaps the biggest surprise is the sheer amount of games Microsoft will have available on XBL for WP7 right off the bat. The company revealed the launch line-up yesterday, naming over 60 games that will be available from day one. There's the big-name titles like Guitar Hero, Halo: Waypoint, Castlevania, Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell Conviction, along with some of the insanely popular mobile games, like Bejeweled and Frogger.
Check the full list below, and remember, these are just the available-at-launch games. Expect more as Windows Phone 7 establishes itself on the mobile gaming scene.
- 3D Brick Breaker Revolution (Digital Chocolate)
- Age of Zombies (Halfbrick)
- Armor Valley (Protégé Games)
- Asphalt 5 (Gameloft)
- Assassins Creed (Gameloft)
- Bejeweled™ LIVE (PopCap)
- Bloons TD (Digital Goldfish)
- Brain Challenge (Gameloft)
- Bubble Town 2 (i-Play)
- Butterfly (Press Start Studio)
- CarneyVale Showtime (MGS)
- Castlevania (Konami)
- Crackdown 2: Project Sunburst (MGS)
- De Blob Revolution (THQ)
- Deal or No Deal 2010 (i-Play)
- Earthworm Jim (Gameloft)
- Fast & Furious 7 (i-Play)
- Fight Game Rivals (Rough Cookie)
- Finger Physics (Mobliss Inc.)
- Flight Control (Namco Bandai)
- Flowerz (Carbonated Games)
- Frogger (Konami)
- Fruit Ninja (Halfbrick)
- Game Chest-Board (MGS)
- Game Chest-Card (MGS)
- Game Chest-Logic (MGS)
- Game Chest-Solitaire (MGS)
- GeoDefense (Critical Thought)
- Ghostscape (Psionic)
- Glow Artisan (Powerhead Games)
- Glyder 2 (Glu Mobile)
- Guitar Hero 5 (Glu Mobile)
- Halo Waypoint (MGS)
- Hexic Rush (Carbonated Games)
- I Dig It (InMotion)
- iBlast Moki (Godzilab)
- ilomilo (MGS)
- Implode XL (IUGO)
- Iquarium (Infinite Dreams)
- Jet Car Stunts (True Axis)
- Let's Golf 2 (Gameloft)
- Little Wheel (One click dog)
- Loondon (Flip N Tale)
- Max and the Magic Marker (PressPlay)
- Mini Squadron (Supermono Limited)
- More Brain Exercise (Namco Bandai)
- O.M.G. (Arkedo)
- Puzzle Quest 2 (Namco Bandai)
- Real Soccer 2 (Gameloft)
- The Revenants (Chaotic Moon)
- Rise of Glory (Revo Solutions)
- Rocket Riot (Codeglue)
- Splinter Cell Conviction (Gameloft)
- Star Wars: Battle for Hoth (THQ)
- Star Wars: Cantina (THQ)
- The Harvest (MGS)
- The Oregon Trail (Gameloft)
- Tower Bloxx NY (Digital Chocolate)
- Twin Blades (Press Start Studio)
- UNO (Gameloft)
- Women's Murder Club: Death in Scarlet (i-Play)
- Zombie Attack! (IUGO)
- Zombies!!!! (Babaroga)