Xbox 360 Controller Mod Dispenses Hot Pockets

Eating while gaming isn't exactly the easiest thing to do, unless you are playing a game with nauseatingly long cutscenes. You may find yourself getting food all over the place or getting killed the second you decide to set that controller down and take a bite of food. Luckily for anybody who can't seem to find the chance to take a break and eat, master tinkerer Ben Heck made the startling discovery that the top of the Xbox 360 controller seems to contour perfectly to a Hot Pocket.

In the latest episode of the Ben Heck Show, Ben creates a life changing Xbox 360 controller mod that features a spring loaded mechanism to deliver Hot Pocket goodness without any interruption of gameplay. Although the initial design involved an electrical motor, Ben decided the spring-powered device would be much easier to make. All you have to do is lift a conveniently located lever and the spring will lift your hot pocket, allowing you to consume the entire thing without ever letting go of your controller.

As incredibly entertaining as this contraption may be, we hope a commercialized version never goes into production. Excessive gaming can already be dangerous as is, but combining that with massive amounts of processed food and laziness is a recipe for disaster. It's a good thing this modification doesn't cook the Hot Pocket as well, that short trip to the microwave might be the only exercise you get after getting one of these dispensers.