Limited Edition Halo 4 Xbox 360 Bundle Spotted

Ok, typically we don't cover console games, but this is an exception: it's Halo 4 and a limited edition Xbox 360. Does that tickle your inner collector? Of course it does unless.

IGN happened to spot the limited edition Halo 4 console bundle over on Microsoft's online store, ready for pre-order at a hefty price of $399.99. Since the report went live, the company has removed the listing, but the game itself is slated to arrive on November 6th, so it's only natural to assume the bundle will be available then as well.

According to the listing, the bundle will include a copy of the standard edition of Halo 4, a 320 GB Xbox 360 system, two controllers and a black headset. The console itself will sport an exclusive (and totally awesome) Halo design covering the entire chassis, and custom sounds when it's turned on or when a disc is ejected. Both wireless controllers will also feature the same Halo design along with blue LED lights.

In addition to the console and game, players will also receive exclusive downloadable content for Halo 4. This content package will include a unique armor skin, a unique weapon skin, a unique emblem, matching avatar armor and a unique avatar prop.

Given the console bundle made its brief appearance on Microsoft's online store, we expect to get an official announcement from the company soon, so stay tuned.