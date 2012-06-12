D-Link MovieNite Plus Streams Netflix, Hulu to TV, HDTV

On Monday D-Link introduced MovieNite Plus, a streaming media player that will bring FaceBook, YouTube, Netflix and over 130 channels and apps to any HDTV or analog TV. It has both 10/100 Ethernet and 802.11n Wi-Fi connectivity, making it an ideal gadget for the den, living room or bedroom. It even transforms the TV into a digital photo album with Picasa.

"Whether you are looking to stream the latest flicks from VUDU, catch up on your favorite TV shows available on Netflix, or just want to listen to some music from Pandora, our new MovieNite Plus offers a simple to use solution that delivers the biggest names in entertainment straight to your TV," said Ken Loyd, director, consumer products, D-Link. "D-Link continues to deliver user-friendly entertainment solutions offering an unlimited amount of content at the best HD resolution for a great value."

The technical specs state that it pumps out up to 1080p and up to 5.1 channel audio using an HDMI cable (v1.4). Don't have an HDTV? It offers a standard A/V connection supporting up to 480i with 2-channel stereo audio. Network protocol support includes IPv4, ARP, UDP, ICMP, DHCP client, DNS client and HTTP.

D-Link's MovieNite Plus also features an iOS and Android app that turns compatible smartphones and tablets into an additional remote. However, D-Link also provides a physical one-click remote as well as a composite audio/video cable -- the HDMI cable is not included in the package. Some service require account activation, the company said.

"MovieNite Plus features user-friendly one-button navigation from the remote control for instant access to VUDU, Netflix, Pandora, and YouTube, and an easy onscreen menu to access a limitless amount of entertainment options. Users can also conveniently access live video from mydlink-enabled Cloud Cameras on a TV via the mydlink app to monitor their home or keep an eye on kids or pets," the company said.

The MovieNite Plus (DSM-312) streaming media player is available for pre-order now for $79.99 at Amazon.com. MovieNite Plus will be available at retail and e-tail outlets in the U.S. beginning in July. More information about MovieNite Plus is available online at www.dlink.com/dsm-312.