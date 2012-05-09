Aperion Audio Intros Network Speaker for Windows

Aperion Audio sent over a press release announcing its new Aperion Aris Wireless Speaker for Windows. The gadget connects to the local network via a wireless or Ethernet connection, and pulls music from a desktop or laptop running Windows 7. Unfortunately, it doesn't come cheap, costing a meaty $499 which includes the Aris Wireless Card for Windows.

"The ARIS Wireless Speaker combines our experience in making wireless speaker systems with the media capabilities of the Windows operating system," says Mike Hopkins, Product Development Manager at Aperion Audio. "The result is effortless listening from any room. Plus, with the new ARIS app, smartphone users can choose music from any device on their network and instantly send it to any connected Aris speaker."

Aperion says the speaker can quickly connect to a home network with the push of a button using Wi-Fi Protected Setup. The "Play To" feature in Windows 7 allows users to send music from any device on the network to an Aris speaker located where they want to listen.

According to Aperion, key features include a single-piece brushed aluminum enclosure (6.5 inches high by 14.75 inches wide), an adjustable and removable steel base, and six internal speakers consisting of four powered drivers and two passive radiators. Overall it has a total power of 100w RMS.

"Most people today store their music on a variety of digital devices, including desktops, laptops, notebook PCs, network storage drives, tablets and smartphones. These devices are usually on the home network, but users can listen to music only on a device that is physically plugged into a powered speaker or stereo system. The ARIS wireless speaker eliminates the need to move music files between devices or plug and unplug cables to hear specific tracks."

Other features include three sound modes (natural, bass boost and enhanced stereo), and DLNA support. Windows 8 support is still pending, but the company mentioned that it should work with Windows 8 Consumer Preview.

Pre-orders will be accepted starting May 8, 2012, and the system is expected to ship mid-June 2012. The one-year limited warranty covers all defects in material and workmanship, Aperion said.