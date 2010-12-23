Nintendo Hosting 3DS Event in January

Last month it was rumored that Nintendo would appear at CES 2011 after a sixteen-year absence. The company was last seen in 1994 presenting graphical demos stemming from a joint project with Silicon Graphics called "Project Reality." Ultimately that project became the Nintendo 64 console.

Later it was clarified that Nintendo wasn't heading to CES 2011 in January after all. The rumor was based on a listing by the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), the organization that plans the CES conference, showing Nintendo of America as one of the companies exhibiting game-related products. The CEA quickly released a statement saying that the listing was an error on its part, and that Nintendo wasn't scheduled to show products at CES 2011.

Instead, Nintendo plans to host its own 3DS showcase in January. Its first stop will be in Japan at the Makuhari Messe convention center on January 8 – 10, 2011 (CES 2011 takes place on January 6 – 9, 2011). Nintendo reportedly plans to reveal all aspects concerning the Nintendo 3DS at the event, more than a month before the 3D handheld gaming system hits Japanese store shelves on February 26, 2011.

Now a new report indicates that the Nintendo 3DS showcase train will then stop in New York City on January 19, 2011. The event will star president and COO of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aime and provide hands-on gameplay demos for the press. Nintendo is expected to finally reveal the official release date, price, and titles available at launch.

Recent rumors indicated that the Nintendo 3DS would launch in March 2011. Based on the timeframe between the Japanese reveal and shelf date, the North American projected date could still be possible.

Kid Icarus Uprising, PilotWings Resort, StarFox 64 3D, Paper Mario and a few others are slated to be one of the titles available when the 3DS finally arrives in North American stores.