The Rock Takes on PowerBeats Pro with $199 Under Armour Buds

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is many things — actor, wrestler, a jabroni-beating, pie-eating, trail-blazing, eyebrow raising, smack it down People’s Champ. But now, you can add audio connoisseur to his already impressive resume.

Johnson recently teamed with Under Armour to release a pair of wireless earbuds designed specifically for the gym. Priced at $199, the new UA True Wireless Flash Project Rock Edition are taking aim at Apple’s PowerBeats Pro.

With an IPX7 rating, the Project Rock buds are both sweat and water-resistant, which is perfect for the gym. Unfortunately, they don't bestow the movie-star good looks and overall intensity of the Rock. But the golden brahma bull insignia on each bud definitely looks a lot more appealing that namby-pamby Beats logo.

MORE: Best Headphones

Similar to the Jabra Elite Active 65t and Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Project Rocks have a feature that lets ambient noise into the soundscape. That will come in handy for people who like to exercise outdoors or who don't want to succumb to sneak attacks from Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In terms of endurance, Under Armour is estimating a 5 hours of battery life with an extra 20 hours of power via the charging case.

It appears the earbuds are currently out of stock Under Armour’s website, but stay tuned to Tom’s Guide for our upcoming review.