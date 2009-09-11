Porn Industry Wants in on Video Game Consoles

Sony pushes the PlayStation 3 as far more than just a games machine. In fact, the latest round of Sony advertisements has the PS3 presenting the idea that "it does everything."
As a full-featured media hub able to entertain everyone in many ways, adult film company Vivid Entertainment figures that it'd be only fair if people would be able to enjoy titles such as Bad Wives, Seven Deadly Sins and Tristan Taramino's Expert Guide to Oral Sex 2 via the PlayStation Network.
"Our point is pretty simple," Vivid's CEO Steve Hirsch told Kotaku. "As long as age verification is in place that (Sony) feels comfortable with we see no reason why adults shouldn't be allowed to access adult movies on the Playstation 3."
Hirsch is also interested in putting adult films on the Xbox Live Marketplace, and perhaps even the Wii. But the PlayStation 3 gets the attention first as Sony is now allowing on-demand adult movies for the console service in Japan. Hirsch sees this as an opening for Vivid on the PS3 for the western market.
"They had made it clear in the past they were not interested," Hirsch said. "Now that they have agreed to in some way allow adult films on the Japanese platform we are going to move forward and make a formal request."
Given the impossibility of game developers getting ESRB rated "AO" for Adults Only games approved by platform holders such as Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo, it seems unlikely that we'll be seeing Debbie Does Dallas on your favorite gaming console. But with parental controls at the best they've ever been, maybe it could happen.
Dad why is the PS3 in your room. I want to play it too.
I say, lock all PS3s from adult content via mandatory update (no update, no adult content). Then force all consoles to be unlocked via some pre-approved mechanism that some kid with his parents credit card number can't bypass. Then, put whatever content you want on the Playstation network. If that can't be done, I doubt they'll even consider doing it.
I'm all for inclusion of the adult entertainment industry in the console video game market, provided there are sufficient parental safeguards in place. Think about how much cooler Fallout 3 could have been if they could have released an AO version of the game. Look at all of the attention Mass Effect received for its racy scene towards the end of the game. And let's no forget the GTA franchise... talk about tailor made for an AO release.
