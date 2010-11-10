Trending

Unreal Engine 3 Game on iPhone is 'Infinity Blade'

By

The most casual gaming device getting a rather hardcore-looking game.

Epic Games has adapted its Unreal Engine 3 technology to iOS devices, and it's very impressive to see such graphics that that not too long ago were confined to bigger boxes, either PC or console.

It turns out that that graphics parts inside today's smartphones are fairly capable themselves, and can output things that even the most die-hard gamer can appreciate. One such entry is Infinity Blade, which runs on Unreal Engine 3 being developed for the iPad, iPhone and iPod touch by Chair Entertainment (Undertow, Shadow Complex).

Check out the trailer below to get an idea of what that PowerVR SGX 535 can do.

Download Infinity Blade in our Downloads section!

29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jazz84 10 November 2010 18:16
    Well it's not like these devices have a native 1080p resolution or anything like that. Gets a LOT easier to process that kind of eye candy when you hit the lower resolutions and AA isn't exactly necessary on an iPhone or iPod screen. iPad, maybe, but I doubt the majority of potential buyers would even care...
    Reply
  • 10 November 2010 18:21
    nice! looking forward to see more games for the ios platform
    Reply
  • ohim 10 November 2010 18:35
    Call me old fashion but why can`t a phone be a phone and a gaming console a gaming console? I bet it`s more appealing to play a good eye candy game on your large TV screen than on that iphone ... ok i get the ideea , you have an iphone for the bling .. but gaming on it ? I just wonder when this iphone fever will dissapear since at this moment it seems there no boundry what people are trying to put in that little device .. even if it has no purpose at all. Is more like a tiny computer with a phone in it .. but who would want to buy a tiny computer ? but a phone with a computer in it is awesome ... w/e
    Reply
  • dan117 10 November 2010 18:41
    BOOO!
    no android version :(
    Reply
  • valcron 10 November 2010 18:54
    That entire comment from Ohim makes no sense. If a product has the capability to combine capabilities from multiple related devices into a single unit...thats progress. It doesn't mean its not the same product nor does it reduce the original functionality of the product. You can still use it as a phone. However if you want to do more with it, you can. Why limit yourself just to limit yourself.

    As for the comment, "I just wonder when this iphone fever will dissapear since at this moment it seems there no boundry what people are trying to put in that little device .. even if it has no purpose at all. Is more like a tiny computer with a phone in it .. but who would want to buy a tiny computer ? but a phone with a computer in it is awesome ... w/e"

    Umm wtf? A tiny computer with a phone in it or a phone with a computer...its the same damn thing. That statement makes no sense what so ever.
    Reply
  • theshonen8899 10 November 2010 19:10
    Call me a noob but I think I just got my mind blown. If this is really going to look that amazing on the iPhone/touch then color me amazed. That was beautiful.
    Reply
  • Darkerson 10 November 2010 19:33
    For a game thats coming out on a "phone", that looks really nice. I just wonder how well it will control.
    Reply
  • paigeinfull 10 November 2010 19:43
    jazz84Well it's not like these devices have a native 1080p resolution or anything like that. Gets a LOT easier to process that kind of eye candy when you hit the lower resolutions and AA isn't exactly necessary on an iPhone or iPod screen. iPad, maybe, but I doubt the majority of potential buyers would even care...I think 960 x 640 is a high resolution for a gpu that runs in a phone, especially for game engines of this caliber. On another note phones with virtual controls will never succeed as serious gaming devices.
    Reply
  • alidan 10 November 2010 19:46
    wish this game was on a real console, or even handheld, at least the pc, because i will never buy a "smart phone" something about paying 800$ for a phone, or 3grand pluss when you take into account the service provider, that really makes me not what one considering they are CONSTANTLY evolving, as in nearly every month something new and better hits, and to be locked into a 2 year or 3year contract... so not worth it.
    Reply
  • idisarmu 10 November 2010 20:11
    alidanwish this game was on a real console, or even handheld, at least the pc, because i will never buy a "smart phone" something about paying 800$ for a phone, or 3grand pluss when you take into account the service provider, that really makes me not what one considering they are CONSTANTLY evolving, as in nearly every month something new and better hits, and to be locked into a 2 year or 3year contract... so not worth it.
    Hmmm.... a decent smart phone costs only $300-500. 36 months of service = about $2000. That really isn't that expensive... if you need it. If you don't need a smartphone, don't get one.
    Reply