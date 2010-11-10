Unreal Engine 3 Game on iPhone is 'Infinity Blade'

Epic Games has adapted its Unreal Engine 3 technology to iOS devices, and it's very impressive to see such graphics that that not too long ago were confined to bigger boxes, either PC or console.
It turns out that that graphics parts inside today's smartphones are fairly capable themselves, and can output things that even the most die-hard gamer can appreciate. One such entry is Infinity Blade, which runs on Unreal Engine 3 being developed for the iPad, iPhone and iPod touch by Chair Entertainment (Undertow, Shadow Complex).
Check out the trailer below to get an idea of what that PowerVR SGX 535 can do.
Download Infinity Blade in our Downloads section!
no android version :(
As for the comment, "I just wonder when this iphone fever will dissapear since at this moment it seems there no boundry what people are trying to put in that little device .. even if it has no purpose at all. Is more like a tiny computer with a phone in it .. but who would want to buy a tiny computer ? but a phone with a computer in it is awesome ... w/e"
Umm wtf? A tiny computer with a phone in it or a phone with a computer...its the same damn thing. That statement makes no sense what so ever.
Hmmm.... a decent smart phone costs only $300-500. 36 months of service = about $2000. That really isn't that expensive... if you need it. If you don't need a smartphone, don't get one.