How to Turn Off a Roku 3

As a Roku 3 owner, you may find yourself stumped when you look for the off switch. That's because there isn't one. Roku says it left out the off button to make it easy to install updates when you're not using the device. The little black box also uses little power when in standby mode—about the same amount as a nightlight, the company says — so there's not much call for a complete shutdown.

Without an off switch, the only way to turn off your Roku 3 is to unplug it.

But there are times when you want to restart the device — like if it freezes — and unplugging it isn't always the easiest option. Here’s how to restart your Roku 3 with your remote:

1. Grab your remote.

2. Press the Home button five times.

3. Press the up arrow once.

4. Press the rewind button twice.

5. Press the fast forward button twice.

After you finish this key combination, you’ll see the screen scroll up and then go blank. The device is restarting. In a minute you’ll see the Roku start-up screen and soon you’ll be back to watching.