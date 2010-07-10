Trending

This Is How Fast Korean Starcraft Players Are

By

The key to victory? Over 200 commands given per minute in Starcraft.

Portions of "The Hax Life", a documentary about professional gamers in Asia, show top Korean RTS gamers blazing over keyboards and mousepads. They are literally pressing keys at speeds faster than your average touch typer. RTS Gaming in the Republic of Korea is apparently a science, with top performers measuring their interface manipulation ability through "Actions per Minute", or APMs.

As defined by one gamer, APM is simply "the average rate of how quick[ly] your fingers move". More specifically, it's how many commands you can execute in one minute. A high APM indicates a preternatural ability to micro-manage units and resource gathering. Just how many APMs do you need to be a champion? "At least over [the] 200's and in the lower 300's."

Famous videos like Boxer's famous SCV rush show that speed is essential to victory on the virtual battlefield. The video of gamers tapping quickly on their keyboards and mice illustrate a scary ability to seize opportunities when they present themselves.

69 Comments Comment from the forums
  • insider3 10 July 2010 09:23
    Pardon my French but... HOLY SH--!
    Reply
  • AMDnoob 10 July 2010 09:28
    I'm impressed.. I suppose :\ Yeaahhhhh...
    Reply
  • rcarm 10 July 2010 09:31
    I call hax.
    Reply
  • ubernoobie 10 July 2010 09:36
    i've already known this, my friend averages 300apm during starcraft competitively. I get around 60 and we both enjoy it, btw my friend is not asian, hes white and has better apm than my korean friend that plays WoW
    Reply
  • kckrich 10 July 2010 10:12
    OMG! I literally just use the mouse.... damn!
    Reply
  • eklipz330 10 July 2010 10:48
    omggg holy crap this is as amazing as those dudes that can full combo TTFAF in guitar hero 3
    Reply
  • tacoslave 10 July 2010 11:09
    he must have alot of lady friends with fingers like that
    Reply
  • montyp2000 10 July 2010 11:24
    Yes, but can they play Crysis?
    Reply
  • lauxenburg 10 July 2010 11:36
    I call them hitting a random combination of keys and then just taking a fast forwarded SC gameplay video on top....just saying.
    Reply
  • Mizoguchi 10 July 2010 12:04
    Take a look at how fast Sea.Really or Jaedong or Flash play... they blow these guys out of the water.
    Reply