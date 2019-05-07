Samsung Is Cancelling Unconfirmed Galaxy Fold Orders By May 31 (Update)

Updated 12:30 pm ET with Samsung statement: In a new email to American Galaxy Fold buyers, Samsung has confirmed that it is still working on fixing the device’s problems and doesn’t have a release date yet.

More importantly, the company is asking customers if they want to keep their orders. If shoppers don’t confirm before May 31st, their orders will be cancelled.

Signed by Kal Raman — Chief Digital Officer of Samsung Electronics America — the letter tries to minimize the problems of the new device: “many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they saw for this new form factor, but a few had some issues.” The email follows reports of Samsung retrieving all Galaxy Fold review units.

It’s true that only a few users had issues — five by my last count. And two of them broke the device themselves by removing the outer layer of the screen thinking it was a screen protector. But it is also true that the device seems to be too fragile to be in the hands of consumers, as an iFixIt teardown revealed last month.

In a statement to Reuters, Samsung confirmed that it was required to notify customers about the upcoming pre-order cancellation due to U.S. regulations.

Before asking them a final question, the letter thanks Galaxy Fold fans for their support, apologizing for the indefinite delay. It also reminds them that their pre-order guarantees their place in the queue to get one of these smartphones whenever they ship, but that they won’t be charged until the Galaxy Fold ships.

“If you don’t want to wait,” the letter continues, “you may cancel your order at Samsung.com at any time before it has shipped.” However, it also adds that Samsung will automatically cancel any order that is not confirmed before the end of this month.



Samsung later gave the following statement to CNBC:



"Samsung Electronics America is committed to keeping our customers informed on the status of their Galaxy Fold preorder. While we continue to make progress in enhancing the Galaxy Fold, a new release date has not yet been announced. Because of this, we have recently contacted our preorder customers to provide them information on their options as we move forward.

As per U.S. regulations, we are required to notify customers that their preorders will be cancelled in the event the product has not been shipped by May 31st. Samsung Electronics America is offering customers an option to keep their orders past this date and customers may also cancel their orders at any time.

Samsung values the trust our customers place in us and want to thank them for their patience and understanding.”