Samsung Galaxy A90 Promises Huge Screen Without a Notch

Samsung might have only launched its Galaxy S10 earlier this month, but all eyes already are on the company's next big handset.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For weeks now, we’ve been hearing rumors about the Galaxy A90, a mid-tier device that could woo shoppers reluctant to fork over $900 for the Galaxy S10. A new report in SamMobile suggests Samsung could ultimately deliver a 6.73-inch screen with the Galaxy A90. Better yet, there won’t be a notch, according to the report.

SamMobile is basing its findings on a combination of things, including a leak from a case maker who suggested the device would have a massive screen. The notchless mention apparently came from Samsung itself, which mistakenly posted a promotional image of what’s believed to be the Galaxy A90. In that image, Samsung said it was “all screen and no bezel.”

In the fine print under the promotion, Samsung said that the “Notchless Infinity screen [is] only available on Galaxy A90.”

MORE: Galaxy S10 vs. Galaxy S10 Plus vs. Galaxy S10e - What Should You Get?

Notches have been annoying smartphone users since the Apple iPhone X was released, and Samsung is one of the few companies trying to eliminate them. According to SamMobile, the Galaxy A90’s display might offer a slim 1.2mm bezel around the top and sides and a 3.6mm bezel at the "chin" on the bottom of the screen.

That’s not all Samsung might have planned for its next big handset.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, one of the more reliable leakers around and another source for the SamMobile report, said his sources have said that Samsung is planning a 6.73-inch screen in the Galaxy A90 and shared the same bezel specs in a tweet on Sunday (Mar. 24). Additionally, he said that Samsung could be planning ultra-fast charging in the device with 25W support.

But all of that makes you wonder: if there’s no notch and there's a big screen, where’s the camera?

According to Hemmerstoffer, Samsung is planning a rotating camera system that will let you flip up the camera to use it both for selfies and rear-facing snapshots. This lets Samsung lose the notch, but also ensure a solid camera is able to snap photos.

When might we actually get our hands on this device? Samsung isn’t saying. But according to some reports, the device could launch in April and perhaps as soon as Apr. 10. Until then, expect many more rumors to crop up about Samsung’s plans.