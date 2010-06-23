QlockTwo is an Interesting, Yet Overpriced, Clock

Tired of the classic clock configuration? Do away with endlessly rotating hands with the QlockTwo, a slab of shiny consumer electronics that makes the clock more literal.

Like any other wall clock, QlockTwo attaches to a... wall. The difference is that QlockTwo uses words to instead of numbers. Instead of pointing hands at numbers, it simply spells out phrases like "it is twenty five past one". The correct letters in a matrix of them light up (courtesy of LEDs) to literally tell the time.

A lacquered wooden body and a polished acrylic surface also means the QlockTwo would make a fine, stylish addition to any room. With a stainless steel and red, white, violet, green, and black variants, matching the clock with any interior design should be easy. QlockTwo even comes in English, Italian, Russian, German, and French versions.

But seriously, would anyone pay €885 (or around $1090) for a clock? You can buy a hundred wall clocks with that kind of money! And ironically, QlockTwo's verbosity means it only tells time in units of five minutes. Users who need to know it's exactly 9:23 will be left frustrated.

In other words, QlockTwo is very unique. Yet its steep price and lack of accuracy are just begging for another company to come up with a more pinpoint ("it's twenty nine past one") and cheaper competitor - unless maker Biegert & Funk holds all relevant patents.

QlockTwo by Biegert & Funk