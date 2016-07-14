Here Are 10 Cheap, Creative and Fun Ways to Use Your GoPro

Stream to Periscope

YouꞋll need a GoPro Hero4, but if you have one, you can pair it with your Periscope social media account on your smartphone. You still need to keep your phone nearby so you can connect to the cameraꞋs Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but this opens up a world of underwater and high-speed video you can stream to your friends when your smartphone's built-in camera just wonꞌt cut it. You can do this in three easy steps:

Turn your GoProꞋs Wi-Fi on and connect your phone to it.

Open the Periscope app and click broadcast.

The app will detect your GoPro, and is ready to roll!

We suggest getting a waterproof case for your smartphone and streaming some tropical snorkeling footage, or mount the GoPro on your mountain bike and rip down some trails while your friends are watching from their desk with envy.

MORE: Trying Periscope with a GoPro Was Frustrating and Fun