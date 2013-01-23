Trending

9 Nintendo Emulators for Desktop PCs

Take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and revisit classic Nintendo games with these emulators!

  • mrpijey 24 January 2013 23:09
    A small correction, Dolphin doesn't use Wifi, it uses bluetooth. The Wii controls uses Bluetooth for communication so you need a bluetooth dongle (or the built in). And get a standalone sensorbar or build your own with two infrared LEDs.
  • shoelessinsight 24 January 2013 23:55
    A good article for those new to emulation. Unfortunately, it doesn't talk about some of the features I personally enjoy the most in my emulators: slow motion, fast forward, rewind, and the range of emulator functions available for binding to the controller. With computers as powerful as they are these days, I would gladly switch from my old mainstays to a more accurate emulator if I knew that it carried these features.
  • gamerk316 25 January 2013 19:13
    For the DS: DesMuMe > NO$GBA. Otherwise I agree with every choice on this list (Though Jnes was a surprise entry).
  • 28 January 2013 21:42
    Emulators are nothing new. Available for DOS, Windows, Linux, and Android now metro. I was amazed when they ran in DOS. You don't need anything powerful to run them.
  • Cryio 02 February 2013 21:22
    Virtual Boy Advance is a 5/5 for me. Fast, smooth, multi-threaded, and with option of in-game anti-aliasing. What's not to like?
  • 02 February 2013 22:48
    http://snesbox.com/
  • tburns1 03 February 2013 01:11
    Okay ...anyone know of a GC emulator that can actually run Rogue Squadron 2/3?
  • 03 February 2013 05:16
    How is Project64 not on the list?
  • Soda-88 03 February 2013 06:05
    One of your go two emulators?
  • tyralyon 03 February 2013 07:42
    The Dolphin emulator is pretty amazing. Running games in 1080p with AA makes so big a difference, I would never have guessed that it was a Wii game I was playing if I hadn't known.
    Check out a Zelda: Skyward Sword comparison video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQU0oFVh0DU

    Another great thing about emulators are re-dubbing and re-texturing.
