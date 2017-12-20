Nokia 9 Specs Leak: Worth the Hype?

Details on the long-awaited Nokia 9 have leaked. But is it too little, too late?





According to Liliputing, some early specs of the Nokia 9, which is being developed by HMD Global, have appeared on the FCC's website. The site was able to gather that the Nokia 9 will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, and feature 128GB of storage as well as a a 3,250-mAh battery pack.



The FCC leak says the Nokia 9 will deliver a 5.5-inch OLED display and come with 18W fast charging. There will also be dual cameras on the phone, with one sensor delivering 13 megapixels and the other boasting 12 megapixels. On the front, you'll find a 5-megapixel camera. According to Liliputing, the Nokia 9 will ship with Android 8.0 Oreo.



While all of that might make the Nokia 9 sound like every other high-end smartphone that released this year, that's part of the problem. Samsung is readying a Galaxy S9 that is rumored to be slated for a February unveiling. That device will come with several improvements over last year's models, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Add that to its dual rear cameras and other enhancements, and the S9 might make the Nokia 9 look rather 2017 in comparison.



That said, it's possible that the FCC filing doesn't tell the whole story and HMD Global might have some tricks up its sleeve before the Nokia 9 launches. A rendering from earlier this year suggests that the company is planning an edge-to-edge display with curved sides, which could help it compete with the rising crop of bezel-less flagship phones.



The FCC filing doesn't include the smartphone's design, so it's impossible to know whether the earlier rendering is spot-on or if HMD has something else planned. Also missing from the filing is a launch date. But now that the FCC has its hands on it, look for the device to make its debut sooner rather than later.