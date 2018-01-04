Mad Catz Returns With New Mouse, Headset and More

If there's ever a place for reinvention in tech, it's the CES trade show in Las Vegas.

That's where Mad Catz is reintroducing itself to the world following a bankruptcy back in March 2017. The company, now under new ownership, will introduce three new gaming peripherals in the PC space: a mouse, keyboard and headset. It has yet to announce pricing or release dates.

(Image credit: Mad Catz)



The wireless mouse, the R.A.T. Air, draws power from an included mousepad. If you want to use your own surface, you can just plug in a USB cable and use it as a wired mouse. Mad Catz refers to it as "fully-adjustable," so we're expecting lots of customization options.



The S.T.R.I.K.E. 4 keyboard is aluminum with mechanical switches (the company has not said what it's using) and RGB backlighting. The headset, the F.R.E.Q. 4, is metal plated and uses 40mm neodymium drivers.

(Image credit: Mad Catz)

The company is entering (or, one might say, re-entering) a crowded and increasingly upscale space with competition from Razer, Roccat, Logitech, HyperX and Alienware, among others.

(Image credit: Mad Catz)

We'll get our hands-on with these new peripherals when we're on the ground in Las Vegas next week at CES 2018.