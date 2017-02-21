Trending

iPhone 8 Has New Secret Weapon Against Samsung

By

Apple has reportedly acquired startup RealFace, which lends even more weight to advanced facial recognition in the iPhone 8.

In your face, Galaxy S8. Although Samsung's upcoming phone will supposedly log you in by recognizing your mug, Apple's new acquisition should give the iPhone 8 much more advanced facial recognition.

Apple has reportedly acquired Israeli startup RealFace, which boasts the "world's best facial recognition," according to its website, which has since been taken down. The Times of Israel broke the news of the deal, which has implications well beyond biometric security.

The iPhone 8 will likely offer advanced facial recognition. Credit: Handy Abovergleich

(Image credit: The iPhone 8 will likely offer advanced facial recognition. Credit: Handy Abovergleich)

Recent iPhone 8 rumors have pointed to Apple including a 3D laser scanner on the front of the iPhone 8 to unlock the device, as opposed to the sometimes-finicky Touch ID technology. Given the reports around a dedicated function area for Touch ID on the screen an other functions in Apple's 10th anniversary phone, you'll likely have two ways of authenticating yourself.

According to Apple Insider, RealFace software provides "frictionless face recognition" directly on a relatively low-powered device like an iPhone. According to the company, it aims to "offer customers a smart biometric log-in solution" for mobile deployment.

DON'T MISS: iPhone 8 vs Galaxy S8 - Clash of the Titans

RealFace's technology could be used for other applications, too. The company had previously developed an app to mathematically determine your best photos using its facial recognition software. And, as Apple Insider notes, an API could enable anything from augmented reality to clothing sizing and more accurate measurements for home improvements.

This tech sounds like it has a lot in common with Google's Tango, which uses a combination of cameras and depth sensors to enable many of the same scenarios in phones like the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro. Asus has also announced its own Google Tango phone, the Zenfone AR.

RealFace's technology can also analyze facial expressions to determine a user's mood, according to BGR. Apple acquired a company last year, Emotient, which offered similar artificial intelligence tech.

Between rumored features such as an OLED display, wireless charging, Touch ID in the screen, facial recognition and other advancements, it's no wonder that some analysts believe that the iPhone 8 could cost $1,000 or more.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ima_nerd 21 February 2017 13:47
    really sad that tomshardwareguide has sunk to the point where it shovels out the same clickbait rumor crap as everyone else.
    Reply
  • Mark Spoonauer 21 February 2017 14:16
    Thanks so much for your comment.

    We've found that there is actually keen interest in the latest iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8 rumors at Tom's Guide, which is why we also aggregate them into roundups. In this particular case, the report of this acquisition lent more weight to related reports about the iPhone 8 using facial recognition via 3D laser scanning, which is why we deemed it relevant.
    Reply
  • genz 21 February 2017 14:36
    Adding a laser doesn't necessarily add value. We already have facial recognition via camera on Android and it only takes a short video or flurry of close but not same shots to extract topology and '3D-ize' the source footage. That's how all those "video to 3D model" apps work. Obviously slightly harder on your moving face, but Google already have facial recog specific analysis tools that could be bolted onto the code... Google use that in practically everything from hiding faces on Maps to G+ suggestions to image search.
    Reply
  • ima_nerd 21 February 2017 15:39
    19327726 said:
    Thanks so much for your comment.

    We've found that there is actually keen interest in the latest iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8 rumors at Tom's Guide, which is why we also aggregate them into roundups. In this particular case, the report of this acquisition lent more weight to related reports about the iPhone 8 using facial recognition via 3D laser scanning, which is why we deemed it relevant.


    keen interest = add dollars. it doesnt always mean good journalism. And certainly this article is not original as i had read pretty much the same piece about 5x in the past few days.
    Reply
  • Mark Spoonauer 21 February 2017 15:46
    Thanks again for your comments. We cite the original sources, as did other outlets. And we still thought it valuable for readers to know.
    19328069 said:
    19327726 said:
    Thanks so much for your comment.

    We've found that there is actually keen interest in the latest iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8 rumors at Tom's Guide, which is why we also aggregate them into roundups. In this particular case, the report of this acquisition lent more weight to related reports about the iPhone 8 using facial recognition via 3D laser scanning, which is why we deemed it relevant.


    keen interest = add dollars. it doesnt always mean good journalism. And certainly this article is not original as i had read pretty much the same piece about 5x in the past few days.

    Reply
  • ima_nerd 21 February 2017 16:09
    ultimately it's your publication. I'm just telling you why I stopped coming here.

    19328103 said:
    Thanks again for your comments. We cite the original sources, as did other outlets. And we still thought it valuable for readers to know.
    19328069 said:
    19327726 said:
    Thanks so much for your comment.

    We've found that there is actually keen interest in the latest iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8 rumors at Tom's Guide, which is why we also aggregate them into roundups. In this particular case, the report of this acquisition lent more weight to related reports about the iPhone 8 using facial recognition via 3D laser scanning, which is why we deemed it relevant.


    keen interest = add dollars. it doesnt always mean good journalism. And certainly this article is not original as i had read pretty much the same piece about 5x in the past few days.

    Reply