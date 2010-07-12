Android Phone Loaded With Porn Sold to Woman

Steve Jobs once told a consumer, "Folks who want porn can buy an Android phone." One woman who wanted get an EVO 4G phone on Sprint got just that.

Rhonda Lee of Ann Arbor went to a third-party cell phone store (not corporate-owned) to get the EVO 4G. After she got the phone, she showed off the fancy Android gadget to her co-workers and friends – that's when they discovered five pornographic video downloads, some lasting as long as 12 minutes.

"I'm so, so embarrassed, you couldn't imagine … I mean for you to be going through your phone and you have friends and you're going through your phone and all of a sudden porn shows up. I mean so, so upset," Lee told Click on Detroit.

She then went back to the store where she bought the phone. The employees at the store first denied that someone else had previously owned the phone, but after some persistence, the workers finally admitted that a man had purchased it before she did.

Lee finally got in touch with Sprint and was told that she would be able to get a replacement phone at one of the corporate stores in one of the local malls.

"What upsets me, I keep thinking about the what ifs, not just being me, but what if somebody bought it for it their kid? I have a lot of friends that are religious, what if it was given to them as a gift?" said Lee.