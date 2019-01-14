Samsung Galaxy Foldable May Come On Feb. 20, Too

We knew that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will launch on February 20 in San Francisco. Now, according to new photos, it looks like the Galaxy Foldable may also come at the same event.



The photos obtained by Samsung enthusiast blog SamMobile show billboards just installed in Paris’ Place de la Concorde. Written in Korean, next to another billboard with a suggestive teaser against black background, it says: “The future unfolds” and “February Twentieth”.

If this is the case, it means we will finally see the actual design of the Galaxy F without its boxy. camouflage. The move, however, would be a little bit strange.

It makes sense that Samsung wants to introduce its 10th anniversary Galaxy ahead of Mobile World Congress, which starts Feb. 25 in Barcelona. That way it doesn't have to share the limelight with any of its competition, inlcluding Huawei, Oppo, Sony, Nokia and LG.



But a simultaneous announcement of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy F may result in the foldable Galaxy eating most of the S10 press. If both phones are announced at the same venue, the products will have to share headlines in the general media rather than having dedicated stories, thus lowering their impact.

That’s why it makes sense to use a MWC keynote for a second promotional punch, unveiling the fabled Galaxy foldable phone. It makes sense that Samsung separates the two presentations. Both products require very distinct messages

On the other hand, by striking with two top of the line products right ahead of MWC, Samsung could steal the conversation from anything that Huawei or anyone else may launch in Barcelona.



If the S10 phones are as innovative as the company claims, it will make everyone else’s flagships look stale. And if the foldable is good too, it will steal all the thunder from the foldable phone invasion coming at MWC.