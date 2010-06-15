Trending

It's About Time: Briefcase with Fingerprint Reader

By

Biometric scanners shouldn't be limited to laptops and doorways, you know.

On sale from Chinavision: a leather briefcase with a fingerprint reader. The interior is lined with suede, while the lock also features a USB port for connecting to PC management software. Slide the lock cover aside, press your finger to the scanner, wait for the indicator light to go off, press the unlocking button, and you're set. As briefcases go, this Fingerprint briefcase looks a bit thick though.

Another quirk is that the fingerprint reader—requiring electricity to work—requires regular charging via USB. At least the battery should hold enough charge for around 600 scans, according to the product page linked below. Cynics will also quickly point out that no system is absolutely secure. But for those looking for relative security, or enough protection to defeat casual thieves, this briefcase should be enough.

The fingerprint briefcase currently retails for $386 from chinavision.com, "discounted" from $428. The more you buy, the more you save. Ordering two briefcases for instance gives an $18 discount. More details through the link below.

Fingerprint Briefcase ($386)

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • polly the parrot 16 June 2010 01:11
    Nothing to stop me from drilling a hole in the top and taking stuff out that way?
    Reply
  • Parrdacc 16 June 2010 01:26
    Next Tarantino movie situation: Something highly prized in this briefcase that is handcuffed to some poor fools wrist. How to get it and to open it. Shot guy with case, cut off hand use fingers from detached hand to open case.
    Reply
  • zak_mckraken 16 June 2010 01:52
    Neat. As for security, I guess it will be as reliable as any leather briefcase... so not much.
    Reply
  • flaminggerbil 16 June 2010 02:36
    Isnt this just as secure as a regular locked briefcase?

    It's pretty cool and all that, but meh.
    Reply
  • 7amood 16 June 2010 02:46
    am not into briefcases but... THIS IS HOT...
    especially at this price
    Reply
  • oler 16 June 2010 02:55
    wonder what happens if you put 220v of ac on the thing
    Reply
  • sliem 16 June 2010 03:25
    What if it runs out of battery?
    Reply
  • tokenz 16 June 2010 04:50
    otacon72You can do that with any briefcase.
    Exactly thats why I would just buy a regular briefcase and save some money
    Reply
  • brother shrike 16 June 2010 04:57
    Aren't fingerprint scanners way less secure than locks? Although I guess that briefcase locks are probably insanely easy to pick....
    Reply
  • efeat 16 June 2010 05:12
    brother shrikeAren't fingerprint scanners way less secure than locks?
    Only if your combination is 1-2-3-4-5.
    Reply