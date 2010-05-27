Ferrari Wireless GT Cockpit 430: Worth the Cost?

Of course only a hands-on review would allow us an accurate judgment of Thrustmaster's latest gaming-oriented peripheral (hint hint, Mr. Maker!). But from product photos, it seems that the Ferrari Wireless GT Cockpit 430 Scuderia Edition would be a good buy—even if the price is a somewhat significant $250.
For starters, the whole setup is wireless. Plug the 2.4 GHz receiver into the USB port of a PC or PS3, and you'll be driving in no time. No pesky cables to trip over or wear out. We're also assuming it sends the standard peripheral signals Windows and PS3 games understand, which would make it compatible with any well-developed racing game. Aside from brake and accelerator pedals, the paddle shifters and buttons built into the steering wheel provide a pretty comprehensive control suite.
Even better, this Ferrari-branded peripheral features a telescoping wheel and a steering column that folds over the pedals. Once you're done hitting the trail in DiRT 2, or living the swanky motorsports dream in F1 2010 (feel free to suggest better racing games in the comments), you can neatly stow the 430 away.
Then again, only a test drive (he he) would reveal any potential issues. Does the Ferrari Wireless GT Cockpit 430 Scuderia Edition have problems with build quality or responsiveness? Or does it provide tremendous value for its $250 list price? Until we get our hands on a review unit, feel free to share your thoughts below.
so we won't be allowed to share our thoughts once you review the unit?
I almost bought the Logitech GT5 wheel for GT5 prologue but decided to wait till Logitech builds a GT5 one which I'm sure they will.
I would buy the G25 but I'm pretty sure there are no games for ps3 that utilize the traditional clutch pedal.
I'm guessing only PC sim racing games utilize the clutch pedal and that the G25 would be much more cost-effective on that platform.
The g25 is is better in every aspect: from the clutch to the shifter to 900' rotation and i have to guess responce times are better as well.
You can get the g25 for roughly the same price so this doesnt seem like a deal for me. (i already have the g25 and it is worth the price even though i dont get to play as much as i'd like.)
We'll have to wait for a review to see wheather this is a worhy oponent.
The G25 wheel works fine on my PS3 what are you talking about? Played GT4, F1 Championship Edition, GT5 Prelude all with Force Feedback. This wheel DOES NOT WORK FOR XBOX360.
I would rather have a better response force feed back, the slightest loss of grip, running over kerbs and feeling the twitch of the car would be way more important then obligatory "Wireless". G25 still a Great Wheel IMHO.
All, Play GTR2,GT Legends, R Factor(F1MG2010 MOD)and Race, for a better simulation. For you arcade guys, get a the logitech momo wheel.. great feel.