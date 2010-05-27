Ferrari Wireless GT Cockpit 430: Worth the Cost?

Of course only a hands-on review would allow us an accurate judgment of Thrustmaster's latest gaming-oriented peripheral (hint hint, Mr. Maker!). But from product photos, it seems that the Ferrari Wireless GT Cockpit 430 Scuderia Edition would be a good buy—even if the price is a somewhat significant $250.

For starters, the whole setup is wireless. Plug the 2.4 GHz receiver into the USB port of a PC or PS3, and you'll be driving in no time. No pesky cables to trip over or wear out. We're also assuming it sends the standard peripheral signals Windows and PS3 games understand, which would make it compatible with any well-developed racing game. Aside from brake and accelerator pedals, the paddle shifters and buttons built into the steering wheel provide a pretty comprehensive control suite.

Even better, this Ferrari-branded peripheral features a telescoping wheel and a steering column that folds over the pedals. Once you're done hitting the trail in DiRT 2, or living the swanky motorsports dream in F1 2010 (feel free to suggest better racing games in the comments), you can neatly stow the 430 away.

Then again, only a test drive (he he) would reveal any potential issues. Does the Ferrari Wireless GT Cockpit 430 Scuderia Edition have problems with build quality or responsiveness? Or does it provide tremendous value for its $250 list price? Until we get our hands on a review unit, feel free to share your thoughts below.

Ferrari Wireless GT Cockpit 430 Scuderia Edition