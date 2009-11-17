Watch the Assassin's Creed II Lineage Movie

Had your fill of Modern Warfare 2 yet? Okay, so probably not – but it's the holiday season which means that there are more games released than you can play. Today marks the release of Assassin's Creed II, the sequel to one of the best selling new video game IPs in history.

As part of its marketing lead-up to the game's release, Ubisoft had its own Hybride Studios create a mini-series. Hybride Studios was behind the special effects for Hollywood films 300 and SinCity.

The mini-series, called Assassin's Creed: Lineage, is made up of three parts totalling nearly 36 minutes, and you can watch it all today for free.

For an optimal viewing experience, however, hit this link to YouTube.

Description:

When the Duke of Milan is brutally murdered, Giovanni Auditore an Assassin - is dispatched to investigate the crime. His mission: determine who is responsible and why. The answers he uncovers implicate Italy's most powerful families reaching all the way back to the Vatican itself. As Giovanni draws closer to the truth, he becomes hunted himself. He must expose the conspirators before he joins their ever growing list of victims. This is the Prequel to the Assassins Creed 2 Story.

Episode # 1:

1476, Florence. Giovanni Auditore, an assassin, attempts to thwart a conspiracy against one of Lorenzo de Medicis allies, whom he works for. The ensuing inquiry will take him to Milan where he tries to prevent the worst from happening.

Episode # 2 :

Pursuing Sforzas assassins, Giovanni arrives in Venice where he intercepts a coded letter from the members of the conspiracy. Decoding this document in order to get to the top of the conspiracy becomes of imperial importance.

Episode # 3 :

Unable to decode the letter, Giovanni decides to deliver it to Rome in order to unmask the ringleaders. But there he discovers that the conspiracy is much more widespread and dangerous than he thought.