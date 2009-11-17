Trending

Watch the Assassin's Creed II Lineage Movie

By

It's quite good.

Had your fill of Modern Warfare 2 yet? Okay, so probably not – but it's the holiday season which means that there are more games released than you can play. Today marks the release of Assassin's Creed II, the sequel to one of the best selling new video game IPs in history.

As part of its marketing lead-up to the game's release, Ubisoft had its own Hybride Studios create a mini-series. Hybride Studios was behind the special effects for Hollywood films 300 and SinCity.

The mini-series, called Assassin's Creed: Lineage, is made up of three parts totalling nearly 36 minutes, and you can watch it all today for free.

For an optimal viewing experience, however, hit this link to YouTube.

Description:

When the Duke of Milan is brutally murdered, Giovanni Auditore an Assassin - is dispatched to investigate the crime. His mission: determine who is responsible and why. The answers he uncovers implicate Italy's most powerful families reaching all the way back to the Vatican itself. As Giovanni draws closer to the truth, he becomes hunted himself. He must expose the conspirators before he joins their ever growing list of victims. This is the Prequel to the Assassins Creed 2 Story.

Episode # 1:

1476, Florence. Giovanni Auditore, an assassin, attempts to thwart a conspiracy against one of Lorenzo de Medicis allies, whom he works for. The ensuing inquiry will take him to Milan where he tries to prevent the worst from happening.

Episode # 2 :

Pursuing Sforzas assassins, Giovanni arrives in Venice where he intercepts a coded letter from the members of the conspiracy. Decoding this document in order to get to the top of the conspiracy becomes of imperial importance.

Episode # 3 :

Unable to decode the letter, Giovanni decides to deliver it to Rome in order to unmask the ringleaders. But there he discovers that the conspiracy is much more widespread and dangerous than he thought.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jerreece 18 November 2009 01:07
    This is a game I want for Christmas. Modern Warfare 2 can wait.
    Reply
  • igot1forya 18 November 2009 01:25
    When I saw the commercial for this game I got nostalgic and yelled "Thief?!?!". Although, I'm not nearly as disappointed to find out it was not.
    Reply
  • ssalim 18 November 2009 01:37
    I thought YT had 10 minute limit...
    Reply
  • cappster 18 November 2009 01:46
    This is one of the games I have been looking forward to. "Unfortunately," I'm a PC gamer and will have to wait until next year to play it.
    Reply
  • lightsaber 18 November 2009 02:36
    About time he's able to swim...last game I was like WTF an assassin who can't swim!!
    Reply
  • jsschneidereit 18 November 2009 02:48
    I can't wait to play this game, I'm unimpressed with MW2...I mean it's fun and all but knee shots kill faster than chest/head shots in mw2 and that ain't cool with me... I'm sure I'll get voted down for my heresy but I'm definitely way more excited for this (I do hope Assassin's Creed 2 is more varied as far as missions go however)
    Reply
  • Regulas 18 November 2009 05:11
    Kiddie console game, no PC version. Momma, momma I want one for Christmas, Jimmy's getting one, waaaaaaaa.
    Reply
  • winner4455 18 November 2009 06:22
    RegulasKiddie console game, no PC version. Momma, momma I want one for Christmas, Jimmy's getting one, waaaaaaaa.
    It's coming out in March sadly =(
    Reply