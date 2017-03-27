Alexa and Siri May Soon Control Your Hotel Room

Travelers may soon be able to use Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri in their hotel rooms, as hotel chains roll out the use of Echo devices and iPads to help guests control their rooms hands-free.

(Image credit: Zapp2Photo/Shutterstock.com)



Marriott's Aloft hotel in Boston has been testing about 20 rooms these devices, which will respond to voice commands to control smart lighting, thermostats and smart TVs, and to open and close drapes, according to a Bloomberg report. Alexa will also serve as a conceirge, giving guests information about local events and how to get around in the city, according to Fox News.



The test at Marriott's Boston hotel will help the hotel chain determine whether it's worth it to use Alexa or Siri in the hundreds of hotels it operates.

Last December, Wynn Las Vegas said it was adding the Amazon Echo to all guest rooms by this summer, letting guests control room features like temperature, televisions and audio in their rooms.

Up until recently, many hotels have been equipped with docks for guests' iPhones and iPads, but adding voice assistants to rooms is a big step toward adding more advanced technology for guests' convenience.