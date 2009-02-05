How to Salvage Photos Gone Horribly Wrong

How to Fix a Bad Photo

The wealth of affordable (but not always high-quality) consumer cameras, plus camera-enabled devices such as cell phones, has us taking more photos than ever before. And the abundance of photo-oriented Websites such as MySpace, Flickr, and WebShots gives us ample places to share our photos. But unfortunately, none of this has really helped us to take better photos. In this article, we look at how to fix common problems that can make a good photo go bad.

I use Ulead’s PhotoImpact for my tutorial, but the same concepts apply in Adobe Photoshop, Corel Photo-Paint, Jasc Paint Shop Pro, and just about any other photo editor.