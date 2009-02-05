How to Salvage Photos Gone Horribly Wrong

Saturation for Dull Images

Sometimes photos just don’t capture enough of the color in a scene. In this case, changing a specific color isn’t the answer. Instead, you must enhance all colors. For this situation, your image editor’s Saturation Slider –which is part of the Hue/Saturation/Lightness control –is the solution.

The Saturation Slider in the Hue/Saturation/Lightness control has the effect of increasing the intensity of color. For example, if you were to increase the saturation of pink, it would take on a more reddish hue. On the other hand, if you were to reduce the saturation to none, pink would become gray, since you would have completely removed all of the color.

In this image, the colors in the kittens’ fur are dull and somewhat bland.

Increasing the saturation provides a quick solution to the problem.

The colors in the photo are now much more vibrant and lifelike.