Google's First Female Engineer Takes Yahoo CEO Position

Marissa Mayer quit her job with Google on Monday. She was one of the company's first 20 employees, and its very first female engineer. Over the years her Google job titles have included Product Manger, Director of Consumer Web Services, VP of Search Products & User Experience, and VP of Local, Maps & Location Services.
Yet after signing on with Google back in 1999, the 37-year-old Stanford graduate has now signing off with the company and will start a new job on Tuesday.... as Yahoo's new President and CEO.
For Google, this is bad news. She managed some of Google's most successful innovations, launching more than 100 features and products including image, book and product search, toolbar, iGoogle, Google News, and Gmail — creating much of the "look and feel" of the Google user experience.
But for Yahoo, this means her experience will help pull the company back into better focus. Mayer received her B.S. in Symbolic Systems and her M.S. in Computer Science from Stanford University, specializing in artificial intelligence for both degrees. She is credited as an inventor on several patents in artificial intelligence and interface design.
"I am honored and delighted to lead Yahoo!, one of the internet's premier destinations for more than 700 million users," she said on Monday. "I look forward to working with the Company's dedicated employees to bring innovative products, content, and personalized experiences to users and advertisers all around the world."
"Yahoo!'s products will continue to enhance our partnerships with advertisers, technology and media companies, while inspiring and delighting our users. There is a lot to do and I can't wait to get started," Mayer added.
"The Board of Directors unanimously agreed that Marissa's unparalleled track record in technology, design, and product execution makes her the right leader for Yahoo! at this time of enormous opportunity," said Fred Amoroso, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
According to her bio, Mayer worked at the UBS research lab in Zurich, Switzerland and at SRI International in Menlo Park, California, prior to joining Google. She graduated with honors from Stanford University with a B.S. in Symbolic Systems and a M.S. in Computer Science. For both degrees, she specialized in artificial intelligence.
While at Stanford, she taught computer programming to more than 3000 students and received the Centennial Teaching and Forsythe Awards for her contributions to undergraduate education. In 2008, the Illinois Institute of Technology awarded her an honorary doctorate of engineering. She has been honored with the Matrix Award by the New York Women in Communications, as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, and as "Woman of the Year" by Glamour magazine.
For four years running, Fortune has named her one of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Business, including when at age 33 she was the youngest woman ever included on the list. After joining Google, she led efforts for many of Google's most recognizable products, including the development of its flagship search product and iconic homepage.
Umm... wow.
I've seen one business (that shall go unnamed) that hired some great folks, but had too many restrictions (such as everything must be confirmed by the supervisor, which then must be confirmed by the supervisor's boss, and etc). They lost some of the folks, and the rest became unproductive.
Oh I know why... remember Thompson? He worked what 1/3rd of a year and in this short period time cut thousands of jobs to "save money" and then walked into the sunset with 7 million dollars severance package for less than a years "work" to save the company money of course.
I guess I would go work at Yahoo too where failure is rewarded with millions of dollars and god knows how the executives spoil themselves when they actually do something right.
uh what? She's taking on the position of president and CEO not midlevel engineer. She's suppose to utilize yahoo's skills, not the other way around.
Yes I suppose perhaps she may need to answer to the Board, but she's the boss
pretty much the same at any large corporation's Executive though? Not just yahoo or even the tech industry.
If you want an example go with this one:
Duke Energy Pays CEO for one day $44 MILLION
http://www.dailykos.com/story/2012/07/06/1107076/-Duke-Energy-Pays-CEO-44-MILLION-for-a-single-day-s-work
First off she gets to be CEO. As Mel Brooks said in "History of the World Part I", "It's good to be the king". Being the head honcho means she gets to decide on the direction of the company. She doesn't have to ask her boss first. If the board doesn't like her decisions all they can do is remove her as CEO and she gets a huge golden parachute for leaving early.
Further she will get boatloads of cash in any event. Being a CEO of a large corporation also means she is in the elite club of CEOs. Now she can get the top or near top positions at a huge number of companies whether her tenure is a success or not.
To me the biggest perk is being the head of the company. I don't make as much running my own company as I could working for someone else. But the perk of being my own boss makes it well worth it.
...
Don't get jealous, she still isn't as hot as you