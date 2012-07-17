Google's First Female Engineer Takes Yahoo CEO Position

Marissa Mayer quit her job with Google on Monday. She was one of the company's first 20 employees, and its very first female engineer. Over the years her Google job titles have included Product Manger, Director of Consumer Web Services, VP of Search Products & User Experience, and VP of Local, Maps & Location Services.

Yet after signing on with Google back in 1999, the 37-year-old Stanford graduate has now signing off with the company and will start a new job on Tuesday.... as Yahoo's new President and CEO.

For Google, this is bad news. She managed some of Google's most successful innovations, launching more than 100 features and products including image, book and product search, toolbar, iGoogle, Google News, and Gmail — creating much of the "look and feel" of the Google user experience.

But for Yahoo, this means her experience will help pull the company back into better focus. Mayer received her B.S. in Symbolic Systems and her M.S. in Computer Science from Stanford University, specializing in artificial intelligence for both degrees. She is credited as an inventor on several patents in artificial intelligence and interface design.

"I am honored and delighted to lead Yahoo!, one of the internet's premier destinations for more than 700 million users," she said on Monday. "I look forward to working with the Company's dedicated employees to bring innovative products, content, and personalized experiences to users and advertisers all around the world."

"Yahoo!'s products will continue to enhance our partnerships with advertisers, technology and media companies, while inspiring and delighting our users. There is a lot to do and I can't wait to get started," Mayer added.

"The Board of Directors unanimously agreed that Marissa's unparalleled track record in technology, design, and product execution makes her the right leader for Yahoo! at this time of enormous opportunity," said Fred Amoroso, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

While at Stanford, she taught computer programming to more than 3000 students and received the Centennial Teaching and Forsythe Awards for her contributions to undergraduate education. In 2008, the Illinois Institute of Technology awarded her an honorary doctorate of engineering. She has been honored with the Matrix Award by the New York Women in Communications, as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, and as "Woman of the Year" by Glamour magazine.

For four years running, Fortune has named her one of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Business, including when at age 33 she was the youngest woman ever included on the list. After joining Google, she led efforts for many of Google's most recognizable products, including the development of its flagship search product and iconic homepage.

Umm... wow.