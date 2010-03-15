Trending

World's Most Expensive TV Costs $2,250,000

Bling. Bling.

Stuart Hughes is the company responsible for bringing you the world's most expensive game console -- a Wii containing 2,500 grams of solid 22ct gold with diamond buttons -- and a number of gold-diamond cell phones, including a BlackBerry and an iPhone. SH's latest products are luxury televisions that range from $1.5 million to $2.25 million.

Hughes’ new luxury line starts with two 55-inch TV sets, the PrestigeHD Supreme Rose edition and the PrestigeHD Supreme. BornRich.org writes that the PrestigeHD Supreme boasts a base and outer frame done in 22ct gold and encrusted with 48 diamonds with the remaining area set with Aventurine and Topaz. The inner screen bezel is made up from alligator skin and the price tag is roughly $1.5 million.

Even more expensive is the Supreme Rose edition. True to its name, the base outer frame of the Supreme Rose edition are crafted in 28 kilograms of solid 18ct rose gold. The frame contains 72 round cut 1ct diamonds, and left over space is set with Sunstone and Amethyst. The Rose edition gets the alligator treatment too, with hand stitched alligator skin making up the inner bezel. The Rose edition is $2.25 million.

Both of these TVs are manufactured by PrestigeHD using Metz technology. With their sky-high pricetags, these are said to be the most expensive TVs in the world.

(Via BornRich)

  • yannifb 16 March 2010 02:51
    why
  • Tohos 16 March 2010 02:55
    Is it just me or do these tv's look really ugly...
  • shadow187 16 March 2010 02:56
    yannifbwhyWhy not?
  • xyzionz 16 March 2010 03:00
    T&C - For the WEALTHY only, not rich
  • dreamphantom_1977 16 March 2010 03:03
    How bout instead of spending $2.25 Million on a 55" tv- they spend $1 to $2,000 on a normal tv and donate the rest to a charity?
  • mianmian 16 March 2010 03:08
    They better find a way to replace the glass screen to diamond.
  • NapoleonDK 16 March 2010 03:09
    With $2.25M I would contract some research lab to genetically engineer a breed of borderless 96" Samsung LED/LDC's with DP inputs for some mad Eyefinity... Then buy a house to put them in. And have some left over for forthmeal.
  • gekko668 16 March 2010 03:10
    @ Tohos: Is it just me or do these tv's look really ugly..

    I think its ugly too.
  • dreamphantom_1977 16 March 2010 03:13
    Let me see, hmm..... Should I buy a lamborghini, a mansion, a jetpack, and leave some money in the bank....??? Neah, I think i'll buy a tv with gold boarders and some diamonds in it to impress my fake shallow friends.
  • micr0be 16 March 2010 03:16
    step 1) buy helecopter
    step 2) buy 2.25mil tv
    step 3) hook tv to the helicopter
    step 4) fly to an altitude of 6000ft
    step 5) jump from heli and open parachute
    step 6) rough surface

    /just cause 2 reference :)
