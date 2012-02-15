Trending

HTC Devices Receiving PlayStation Certification in 2012

By

PlayStation certification is coming to HTC devices later this year, possibly for both current and new devices.

Pocket-lint reports that HTC will be one of the first smartphone manufacturers outside Sony that will receive PlayStation certification for its mobile devices. Unnamed sources have indicated that certification will be awarded in the second half of 2012, but an announcement is expected to be made later this month at Mobile World Congress 2012 in Barcelona.

The news implies that new and current HTC smartphones and tablets may receive Sony's certification, depending on the qualified hardware. Currently the only PlayStation certified devices on the North American market are Sony Ericsson's Xperia PLAY, the Sony Tablet S and the Sony Tablet P. In Japan, Sony Ericsson's Xperia Arc and Xperia Acro smartphones also received PlayStation certification after receiving a special update.

Sony first announced its PlayStation certification plans over a year ago when it introduced the PlayStation Vita handheld in Japan. As reported at the time, these devices would be qualified to run the company's PlayStation Suite software framework which will allow users to download and install PlayStation content on their certified devices.

According to upcoming Sony President and CEO Kazuo Hirai, the framework will be cross-platform and cross-device, meaning gamers can play against each other whether they're on a certified Android tablet, smartphone or the PlayStation Vita itself. Software offered via the PlayStation Suite will be both exclusive titles and PlayStation classics like Crash Bandicoot, Syphon Filter and more. A later announcement revealed that PlayStation Suite will need a Tegra 2 SoC at the very least.

"It expands the PlayStation experience beyond the PSP border. It is the first cross-platform endeavor," Kazuo Hirai said last year.

On Friday Hirai hinted that Sony may also branch out with its Vita OS to Sony smartphones and tablets, stating that the new handheld's OS isn't just for gaming.

"If you're asking if we've made it in a way that's expandable, so that it's possible to apply to smartphones and tablets on top of achieving the high responsiveness we need for gaming devices--it is possible," added SCE’s Senior Vice President Yoshio Matsumoto during the Q&A with reporters. "That doesn't mean that we're applying it to smartphones and tablets at this point in time, but it's been designed with expandability in mind."

Does that mean Sony plans to eventually ditch Android for its own in-house OS? Or will the company continue to use both, offering PlayStation Suite to both Android and Vita smartphones and tablets. That scenario would definitely bring in loads of revenue...

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • xtc28 15 February 2012 07:33
    This is really nice!! Im stoked at this turn of corporate policy!
    Reply
  • Marco925 15 February 2012 13:02
    Sensational! because i own a sensation ;)
    Reply
  • de5_Roy 15 February 2012 13:27
    doesn't htc also allow rooting and modding? how will sony cope with...their worst nightmare - freedom and customization!!!
    playstation certification seems as useful as sony's protection of its private data. :)
    Reply
  • impreza 15 February 2012 14:04
    Interesting, could this mean that playstation games will end up on all andriod devices? Could also really help push andriod gaming if psp games get ported to andriod.
    Reply
  • blazorthon 16 February 2012 00:37
    I like this stance here. Sony is trying to cooperate with other companies instead of trying to screw them all over. However, Sony isn't really in a position to copy Apple's and Rambus's antics, so who knows how they would act if given the chance to become a patent troll?

    Well regardless of the situation at hand, Sony is doing something that seems to be a step in the right direction so I'll applaud them for that.
    Reply
  • 16 February 2012 02:46
    I have been an HTC fan since the time they sold smartphones under other company names. The reason i bought a Nintendo 3DS is because my phone didn't have a proper gamepad or support multi touch on emulators. This is a genius solution!
    Must buy!
    Reply
  • HappyBB 17 February 2012 12:14
    It's good to know that there are PlayStation certified devices. However, I really think that playing PS games would be a better experience with actual buttons, not virtual ones.
    Reply