Trending

Panasonic Battery Could Power House for 1 Week

By

Panasonic's acquisition of Sanyo means it's taking advantage of the latter's rechargeable battery technology.

On Monday, Panasonic announced that it had taken the majority control of Sanyo Electric Co., grabbing a 50.27-percent stake in the once-profitable company. Now Panasonic has revealed that it will take advantage of Sanyo's rechargeable battery technology to market a lithium-ion storage cell for home use sometime around fiscal 2011.

Fumio Otsubo, president of Panasonic, told the Yomiuri Shimbun (via Trading Markets) that the battery will store sufficient electricity to power a (Japanese) household for about one week of use. "We're positioned closest [among firms] to realizing CO2 emission-free daily life," he said. Shimbun also added that Panasonic and Sanyo have already test-manufactured a version of the storage battery for home use.

Panasonic plans to sell the storage battery along with a system that allows end-users to check electricity usage through a home-based display, perhaps the TV in the den or living room. Unfortunately, Shimbun didn't go into additional details regarding how the battery works, or how long it takes to recharge.

Ultimately this may be an item provided by the local electric company, as both the provider and the consumer would benefit from this type of energy storage device. Of course, we're assuming that the storage battery can support the A/C unit, appliances, lighting and various PCs all at once--that may not be the case at all.

58 Comments Comment from the forums
  • loomis86 24 December 2009 06:37
    No way in hell that little piece of junk will heat a 2500 square foot home in wisconsin in january for even one hour. It would probably burst into flames in under 5 minutes if you tried.
    Reply
  • jhansonxi 24 December 2009 07:13
    loomis86It would probably burst into flames in under 5 minutes if you tried.It would be heating your home then - wouldn't it?
    Reply
  • The Dark Wall 24 December 2009 07:13
    How can it be emission free?

    Batteries need to be charged you know, and where does that electricity come from?
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 24 December 2009 07:42
    If this is true I can see this being very usefull in an off the grid solar powered house. Use the surplus electricity to charge the battery durring the day. If up north you would probably couple it with a geothermal system with radiant tubing in the floor to reduce the electrical demand. If solar panels get more effiecent by 2011 they could end up selling a good amount of these. My two cents.
    Reply
  • loomis86 24 December 2009 08:06
    Ya, a real good amount of them. You'd need a few hundred of them to be of any use. my $0.02
    Reply
  • christop 24 December 2009 08:38
    If this was a real thing it would be used in a car and not power a whole house...
    Reply
  • bayouboy 24 December 2009 08:40
    Yes, to store enough energy to make off the grid solar work, you would need several dozen, if not more to provide enough power. This would also cost an exorbitant amount of money. And then it will cease to work after 10 years. So, more money. Complete fantasy at this level of technology.

    Solar panels more efficient by 2011? I'm not saying it can't happen, but unless a major breakthrough is made in photovoltaics, there is no way solar panels can get more efficient.
    Reply
  • The-Darkening 24 December 2009 08:41
    Holy crap, it's made of radioactive decay! :shock:


    (j/k)
    Reply
  • jrharbort 24 December 2009 08:44
    Would be better if they were working with that new battery technology developed by Arizona State University.

    11 times the capacity of Lithium ION, but 1/3 the manufacturing cost.

    And I heard recharge times somehow stay about the same too.
    Reply
  • 24 December 2009 09:12
    The thing is..,u could install it in ur homes and a variety of electrical sources can be used in the future to recharge it. So it's providing flexibility for the future since the method of renewable energy is still undecided at the moment.
    Reply