Google Maps iOS App Downloaded 10 Million Times in 2 Days

By

Google's mapping solution has remained top-downloaded app for five days.

Google has announced that its Maps app that was recently released on iOS after Apple's removal of the native app through iOS 6 has been downloaded more than 10 million times in the space of 2 days.

Google Senior Vice President of Commerce and Local Jeff Huber confirmed the milestone on his Google+ page, where he congratulated the Maps Team on the app launch, as well as the seven-plus years of work they've put into maps on devices powered by iOS.

Following its release last week, the Google Maps app climbed to number one on iTunes free app charts, where it has remained for the past five days.

Apple removed Google Maps on iOS through the mobile platform's latest version, but it was a bug-riddled, flawed mapping solution. CEO Tim Cook ultimately apologized to users for the app, which was even the subject of the firing of Apple's iOS chief.

 

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 19 December 2012 11:14
    Not as good as the IOS5 version. I find it less usable. Small fonts on street names you can hardly see. The red/yellow/green traffic lines are less thick. You can't choose a startup map. Yeah, it's better than Apple Maps, but not by much. Google had the opportunity to blow all other maps away, but they too fell short. Also, in landscape mode, 1/6 the screen is blocked on the search bar & directions bar. Not impressed!
    Reply
  • andy5174 19 December 2012 12:08
    10 million of iSheeps! ! !
    Reply
  • DjEaZy 19 December 2012 12:13
    ... emmm... still... it's good, better then the iOS6 maps... but... waze is more useful for me...
    Reply
  • Haserath 19 December 2012 13:58
    andy517410 million of iSheeps! ! !Please stop this nonsense.
    Reply
  • eklipz330 19 December 2012 15:42
    "and that's how it's done."

    -google.

    i'm pretty confident that if google botched this, they would have redeemed themselves real quick by giving some sort of monetary compensation
    Reply
  • house70 19 December 2012 19:11
    mikebow. Also, in landscape mode, 1/6 the screen is blocked on the search bar & directions bar. Not impressed!That's because of the weird screen ratio. On better screens looks great.
    Reply
  • acerace 19 December 2012 19:12
    andy517410 million of iSheeps! ! !
    I wonder how is your country's education.
    Reply
  • bllue 19 December 2012 20:31
    andy517410 million of iSheeps! ! !Lol did commentors make a 180 turn all of a sudden? Usually this type of comment is the top rated
    Reply
  • rebel1280 19 December 2012 21:19
    bllueLol did commentors make a 180 turn all of a sudden? Usually this type of comment is the top ratedNaw, were just tired of the same old BS plus claiming them to be iSheep while downloading an app from Google that pretty much walks all over apples map app is...well its down right stupid.
    Reply